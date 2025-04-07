WFIT Local and State News - April 7, 2025 PM

Halfway through legislative session in Tallahassee.

Florida lawmakers are officially past the halfway mark of the legislative session, with a lot still left to iron out. The House and Senate are billions apart as they hash out the state’s budget for the upcoming year. Gov. Ron DeSantis is accusing Republicans in the Florida House of enabling a leftist agenda. And House GOP leaders are demanding the DeSantis administration answer questions about how it spent taxpayer dollars.

State lawmakers want to remove restrictions in awarding grants to the arts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to subject arts organizations to a range of restrictions before they get grants from the state. State legislators are now working to scale back those changes to the grant process. They watered down a restriction that programs funded with state grants would have to be suitable for all age groups. And a move to allow the Florida secretary of state to ignore recommendations made by an arts council was axed. Arts advocates in Florida were heartened by the changes.

Florida can continue to enforce DEI ban.

A federal judge has allowed the DeSantis administration to keep diversity, equity, and inclusion away from college students pending the resolution of a lawsuit. The plaintiff professors complained they’ve already suffered because of the program, which censors their teaching and restricts college classes that teach actual history and social problems. But they failed to demonstrate they would suffer in the future, and that’s the test for an injunction. So the DEI ban stands for now.

Launch providers get new contracts.

Two rocket launch providers have won new contracts for national security missions. Blue Origin will be providing heavy-lift launches of its New Glenn vehicle for the Department of Defense and National Reconnaissance Office. And United Launch Alliance won a Space Force contract for missions using its Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Orlando airport expands direct flights to Europe.

Good news if you’re planning on traveling to Europe - Orlando International Airports is adding more direct flights. Soon, you’ll be able to fly non-stop to Madrid, Munich, and Paris from MCO. Discover Airlines just starting flying non-stop to Munich. Air France will add direct flights to Paris. And next October, Iberia launches four weekly flights to Madrid, Spain. That will bring the total of nonstop service to 60 international destinations from Orlando.

Florida admits plans for a bear hunt.

Bucking fierce opposition, Florida wildlife officials are proposing a bear hunt. The first-in-a-decade hunt aims to manage the bear population. FWC estimates about 4,000 bears roam the sunshine state. The December hunt would allow the killing of 200 of them.

Westgate Resorts founder dies.

The founder of Westgate Resorts, David Siegal, died over the weekend. He established Westgate in 1982 in a Kissimmee orange grove. Siegal grew the company into the largest privately held timeshare organization, and one of the largest resort developers. In Brevard County, Westgate operates the Cocoa Beach Pier and the all-suites Cocoa Beach Resort hotel, and is building a another hotel at the Pier.

Florida Gators go to national championship.

The Florida Gators are going to the national basketball championship game tonight. Florida takes on the Houston Cougars for the NCAA title - game time is 8:50 tonight.

