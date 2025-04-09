WFIT Local & State News - April 9, 2025 PM

Satellite High teacher loses job after using student’s preferred name.

Brevard Public Schools has opted not to renew a Satellite High School teacher's contract after she referred to a student by the student’s preferred name. That’s a violation of state law. Brevard Public Schools said the student’s parents had not signed a form saying the student could go by an alternate name. A student petition, protesting the action, has gathered over 3,000 signatures. The teacher, Melissa Calhoun, will finish out her contract that expires in May.

ULA will attempt launch this evening.

An ULA Atlas V rocket with five solid boosters will launch the first batch of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Cape. The two hour launch window opens this evening at 7PM. The 45th Weather Squadron says the odds of favorable launch weather is 55%, citing cumulus clouds and liftoff winds.

Florida House proposes restrictions on higher-education vouchers.

Students may soon lose the right to spend taxpayer-supported tuition assistance at some of the best-known private colleges in the state. Florida runs a program called Effective Access to Student Education which provides $3,500 to Florida students attending private institutions. Leaders in the Florida House are unhappy with the returns on that investment, pointing out that some of these colleges produce graduation rates as low as 14%. The Florida Senate’s proposed state budget does not include the spending restriction.

Bill would limit citizen-constitutional amendments.

The Florida Legislature is one step away from erecting obstacles to the constitutional amendment process. If passed, the legislation would make it more difficult to obtain petition signatures to amend the Florida Constitution. Similar legislation has already passed the House.

Proposed bill to ban fluoride.

Some local governments in Florida are choosing to remove fluoride from their public drinking water supply. But there's a proposal to require all communities do that. WUSF's Douglas Soule reports it's part of broader legislation that passed its final Senate committee Tuesday and now heads to a floor vote. A provision in the so-called "Florida Farm Bill" would ban fluoride from public water systems. The mineral is used to prevent tooth decay. Supporters of this move say fluoride consumption should be a personal choice. Some worry about potential health risks. But dental groups say adding fluoride to water helps people who can't afford regular dental care. Cecile Scoon from the League of Women Voters of Florida spoke during the committee meeting. She opposes a statewide ban.

“It should be something that local authorities should be able to determine without preemption, because they might have a large portion of citizens who need that additional assistance.”

The bill addresses a wide range of agriculture issues. It would also ban labeling plant-based products as milk or meat. Douglas Soule WUSF 89-7 News.

And in other news from Tallahasee, Randy Fine’s proposed bill to ban gay flags from being displayed by government entities is officially dead. Not a single Florida Senator decided to back the legislation.

Driver dies after train collision.

A motorist who initially survived after being struck by a freight train in Titusville has died from his injuries. His car went around a lowered railroad gate and was struck by a Florida East Coast Railway train. The Federal Railroad Administration reports that there were nine train-related fatalities in Brevard County last year. So far this year four people have died after being hit by a train.

