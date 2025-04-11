WFIT Local & State News - April 11, 2025 PM

Satellite High teacher controversy goes national.

The Satellite High teacher whose contract was cancelled is now national news. The Washington Post reports that it’s the first known dismissal of a teacher stemming from the conservative campaign to limit schools' recognition of transgender identity. According to the Post, Melissa Calhoun was respecting the wishes of a student whose legal name is associated with girls. Calhoun had taught in Brevard County for 11 years when she ran headlong into a state rule that bars school staff from deviating from students’ legal names without written parental permission.

Yesterday, a group of about 75 Satellite High students walked out of class in support of the teacher. They returned to class without police intervention. An online petition has gathered 14,000 signatures in support of the teacher.

Rescheduled rocket launches.

The SpaceX Starlink mission, scheduled for early this morning, has been rescheduled for this evening. The launch window opens at 9:15PM. SpaceX will attempt yet another Starlink launch on Sunday at 9:59PM. And the ULA Kuiper satellite launch, scrubbed on Wednesday, is now scheduled for next Monday evening. That launch window opens at 7PM.

Florida Tech faculty meeting secretly recorded.

A far-right activist published a secret video Thursday featuring hidden-camera footage of Florida Tech President John Nicklow discussing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs. But Florida Tech officials said the viral video was illegally recorded during a private faculty meeting and heavily edited, thereby distorting the conversation. Florida Tech is taking legal action against the O’Keefe Media Group that leaked the video. The purpose of the April 4 meeting was to address questions around continued efforts to align with evolving state and federal DEI regulations. Florida Tech is conducting an inventory of its web content and campus programs to ensure compliance with state and federal requirements.

UF cooperates with ICE.

The University of Florida is joining with other universities in the state that have pledged to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Four students have already had their visas revoked according to the student newspaper at the UF campus. The move by UF follows actions by other schools to sign agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

DeSantis targets condo proposal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into the Florida House yesterday, focusing on a proposal addressing rising condominium association fees. The governor took the Senate’s side on dueling condo proposals, saying the House’s bill puts the interests of developers above that of residents.

North Brevard Economic Development Zone loses funding.

A longstanding institution tasked with driving growth in North Brevard could no longer receive funding from the county. The Brevard County commissioners voted to defund the North Brevard Economic Development Zone. The institution was created in 2011 to stimulate economic growth after the end of the space shuttle program. The $3 million in annual funding will be redirected to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Subway sandwich attacker arrested.

The customer accused of pulling a knife on two Subway employees in Merritt Island over the weekend has been arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Edward Cocaine, his real name, was booked into the Brevard jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and battery.

