WFIT Local & State News - April 16, 2025 PM

Fluoride ban progresses in Tallahassee.

A bill that bans fluoride in drinking water statewide is moving to the Florida House and Senate floors for a vote. The fluoride ban is part of a comprehensive farm bill in Tallahassee. At least 22 Florida communities, including several in Brevard, have already stopped fluoridating drinking water since Florida Surgeon General Ladapo issued guidance against the dental health practice. But water fluoridation is a medical treatment recognized by the FDA for addressing tooth decay.

Brevard teacher put on leave (again).

A Brevard teacher who was charged in connection to an alcohol-fueled teen party earlier this year is once again on paid administrative leave. The action came just one day after she was reassigned to a classroom at an elementary school in Cocoa. Following the classroom reassignment of Karly Anderson, the school board saw recently released body-cam footage of Anderson confronting a police officer and shouting profanities. School board vice chair Matt Susin called Anderson’s behavior “deplorable.”

Florida lawmakers advance condo legislation.

Florida lawmakers are advancing legislation they say will help condo owners burdened by rising costs. WUSF's Douglas Soule explains House and Senate committees passed bills on Tuesday.

The bills would revamp laws passed after a condo building collapsed in Surfside in 2021. Ninety-eight people died. The state created new safety regulations in response. But they've had the unintended effect of sending condo fees soaring. Republican Senator Jennifer Bradley is sponsoring legislation she says will address cost concerns while still prioritizing safety.

“condo owners have endured a lot of change over the last several years and they've been asked to absorb a lot of change. And our job is to make sure they have every tool, to have the financial flexibility to go forward.”

Bradley's bill allows condo associations to invest their reserve funds, increases association transparency and more. The House version has some differences lawmakers will have to sort out before session ends.

Courtney Parkway re-opens.

South Courtney Parkway on Merritt Island has re-opened for through traffic. It was closed last Thursday near Cone Road for emergency sewer repairs. Although the work was to have been completed over the weekend, crews found additional work was needed. Repairs were completed on Wednesday afternoon.

Opponents of FPL rate increase launch online petition.

Florida Power & Light is requesting a rate increase that could cost customers $100-$200 more annually by 2029. AARP has started an online petition and is sending out emails to those among its nearly 3 million Florida members who are FPL customers. The advocacy group is urging its members and others to ask the Public Service Commission not to approve the request. FPL says the increase is needed for growth and investment in solar-energy facilities, and noted the company’s rates are well below the national average.

I-4 traffic relief arrives early.

Good news if you travel I-4 frequently. New lanes are opening in Osceola and Polk County. The additional lanes are opening by the end of this month - about 8 months ahead of schedule. Enjoy the new lanes now, because a larger construction project on I-4 is set to last for the next decade.

