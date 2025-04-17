WFIT Local & State News - April 17, 2025 PM

FSA reported active shooter on campus.

Florida State University issued an active shooter warning at noon today. Videos posted to social media showed first responders including Florida Highway Patrol responding to the Tallahassee campus. At least four people were hospitalized. FSU canceled all classes and events for Thursday.

DeSantis targets bill proposed by Debbie Mayfield.

The Florida House voted 111-1 on a bill proposed by Melbourne Republican Debbie Mayfield Wednesday. The proposed law would prohibit unelected state employees from conducting campaign-type activities during working hours. It would also require agency heads to live in Tallahassee. The governor has targeted Mayfield’s bill during a press conferences this week, saying it would become law “over his veto pen.” Similar legislation is advancing in the Senate.

Let the sunshine in.

The Florida House passed a bill Wednesday that repeals the public records exemption for presidential searches at state colleges and universities. If it becomes law, it will once again allow the names of the applicants to be known. The Senate version of the bill does not remove the public records exemption for presidential searches. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll veto a bill with the exemption.

Viera High teacher arrested on strangulation charge.

A Viera High School teacher was arrested over the weekend on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation. The Brevard School district says Samuel Davison has been placed on administrative leave. The circumstances leading up to the battery were not disclosed, but deputies said that the victim was trying to get her cell phone and router back from Davison while he was in the bathroom before the alleged attack happened.

Hope Florida foundation under fire.

The Hope Florida Foundation’s chairman admitted “mistakes were made” when his nonprofit failed to file tax returns, financial records and other documents required by law. Joshua Hays said “we have no monitoring procedures, we have no staff.” But when the Florida House budget committee asked Tuesday how a $10 million donation to Hope Florida ended up fighting the marijuana amendment, Hays couldn’t answer. Meanwhile, the resignation of the Executive Director of Hope Florida, Erik Dellenback, was announced yesterday. Hope Florida is the organization embraced by First Lady Casey DeSantis. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has no ownership of the foundation - his wife devised it.

Attention: Patients of Dr. Lily Voepel.

The Florida Dept of Health in Brevard is alerting patients of Dr. Lily Voepel of Interventional Pain Management. Three of Dr. Voepel’s patients contracted a very rare strain of Hepatitis C. Health officials say the cases may have been caused by unsterilized equipment in her Melbourne office. The Department of Health urges patients of Dr. Voepel to get tested immediately.

Local bar to be the focus of TV show.

Tonight a local bar in Melbourne will be the focus of the TV show Bar Rescue. The reality show attempts to help failing establishments, like nightclubs, bars and pubs. The Hurricane Creek Saloon will be getting the makeover. Multiple road closures in downtown Melbourne are scheduled for tonight from 7 to 11PM. In 2017, Bar Rescue renovated the Kings Duck Inn on Merritt Island. It’s now closed.

