WFIT Local & State News - April 22, 2025 PM

Multiple teachers investigated for name issue.

Multiple Satellite High teachers were investigated in relation to a high school student who asked to go by another name without written parental consent. But only one received a letter of reprimand and later did not have her contract renewed. A spokesperson for Brevard schools told FloridaToday that other teachers were investigated, but none of the others were reprimanded. A 2023 Florida law requires parents sign a form if their child wishes to go by any alternative to their legal name. Students and parents have rallied about Melissa Calhoun, the teacher whose contract was not renewed.

Lowering age to buy long-guns unlikely to pass.

In the wake of the shooting at Florida State University, the state Senate appears poised to scuttle a controversial proposal that would have lowered the age to buy rifles and other long guns. The age restriction of 21 was added after the Parkland high school shooting. Republican State Senator Kathleen Passidomo says her committee won’t consider dropping the age to 18.

Meanwhile, Florida House Democrats are calling for stricter gun legislation. Democrats in both chambers have filed bills this session to tighten the state’s grip on guns. One proposed law would require background checks on all firearm sales.

Florida schools need to pay more attention to math.

Florida eight graders’ performance in math tests hit a 20-year-low. The state now ranks 41st in the nation. About half of Florida’s high school students taking the Algebra-I exam, a graduation requirement, scored at the lowest level last year. The state’s average SAT score in math dropped 8 points, with only about a quarter of SAT takers considered “college-ready” in math. Thousands of students and teachers were surveyed and responded that math is not understood, and not enjoyed. Legislators in Tallahassee are paying attention. One proposed legislation would increase the amount of math preparation for teachers. Some school districts are revamping the math curriculum in elementary and middle schools.

Hope Florida Foundation lawyer says he’s too busy to attend hearing.

A Republican lawmaker is accusing Florida’s top law enforcement officer of fraud and money laundering tied to the state-backed program Hope Florida. State Representative Alex Andrade says Attorney General James Uthmeier, along with a lawyer for the Hope Florida Foundation, committed criminal wrongdoing while Uthmeier was serving as Governor DeSantis’ chief of staff.

Andrade is leading a House investigation into the program. The Hope Florida Foundation has been under fire for a $10 million donation that allegedly was used to defeat a recreational pot amendment. Andrade is holding a legislative committee hearing in Tallahassee to investigate. But the attorney for the Hope Florida Foundation, Jeff Aaron, says he’s too busy to testify. Rep. Andrade told Aaron to clear his schedule and attend the hearing voluntarily. The meeting on Thursday could be explosive: In addition to Attorney Aaron, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and the heads of the two nonprofits that received the $10 million have been summoned to testify.

When will we see rain?

The dry spell continues for Brevard County. The only mention of rain in the forecast isn’t until next week. The National Weather Service says below-normal rainfall has continued over the past month, with moderate to severe drought conditions expanding, especially across northern portions of east central Florida. Drier than normal conditions are expected through the remainder of spring. Northern Brevard County is experiencing moderate drought now. And a burn ban will go into effect in Brevard. While firefighters had been battling a fire on the south side of Palm Bay near Saint Johns Heritage Parkway.

