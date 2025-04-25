WFIT Local & State News - April 25, 2025 PM

Investigation of Hope Florida Foundation is dead.

A high-profile inquiry by the Florida House into the Hope Florida Foundation has abruptly come to an end. The investigative hearing scheduled for yesterday was cancelled. The investigation centered on a $10 million “donation” to the Hope Florida Foundation, which may have been used to fight the recreational pot amendment. The Florida House Republican leading the probe – Rep. Alex Andrade – had raised the prospect of “money laundering” and other possible crimes. The final hearing on the inquiry came on Thursday but it ended quickly, after several people invited by Andrade declined to appear and testify. Andrade attributed the last-minute cancellations to fear.

SpaceX wants to increase number of launches.

SpaceX has proposed increasing the number of launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to 120 a year. Last year there were 93 Falcon 9 launches from the Cape. In addition, SpaceX wants to add a new booster landing zone. The FAA is reviewing the environmental impact of the proposed changes, including air quality, airspace closures, and sonic booms. While the FAA's draft assessment found no significant environmental or health risks, a final assessment is pending before SpaceX receives approval.

The next rocket launch from the Space Coast is currently scheduled for this Sunday evening. A Falcon 9 may lift off at 10:04 PM Sunday.

Then on Monday, ULA will fly an Atlas V rocket with five solid fuel boosters. The mission is to launch the first batch of Amazon’s Project Kuiper internet satellites. The two-hour launch window opens at 7PM Monday.

Florida lawmakers are at an impasse.

Hundreds of bills are considered every legislative session in Tallahassee. But there's just one that legislators are required to pass: the state budget. Senate President Ben Albritton announced Thursday what most lawmakers already knew: the House and Senate haven't been able to reach agreement on the $4 billion spending gap between the proposed budgets or a tax relief package. Bottom: the legislative session will not end next week as planned.

Walmart to remodel stores in Florida.

Walmart will remodel 34 of its stores in Florida. Only one Walmart in Brevard County is getting the make-over: the Walmart at A1A and E Eau Gallie Blvd.

Florida endangered species threatened by the definition of a word.

Endangered species in Florida are at risk from a rule change. Florida has 114 threatened or endangered species, including the Florida panther, manatees, and several species of sea turtles. The Trump administration plans to change the interpretation of the word “harm” in the Endangered Species Act so it no longer includes harm to the habitat. The Center for Biological Diversity says it will challenge the rule in court if the change is approved.

Florida Senate Democratic leader quits.

The Florida Senate Democratic leader announced he is switching his party affiliation. Sen. Jason Pizzo said the Democratic Party in Florida is dead. Pizzo is registering as “no-party affiliation,” so the Florida Senate Democratic caucus must choose a new leader.

Best homeowners insurance in Florida.

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the best homeowners insurance companies in Florida. USAA came out on top - but it’s only available to members of the military community. The second and third best insurance companies were Amica and Allstate. State Farm, Nationwide and Progressive rounded out the top five.

