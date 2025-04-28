WFIT Local & State News - April 28, 2025 PM

Florida House approves overhaul of hotel taxes.

The Florida House approved a major overhaul of hotel taxes on Friday, a change that could have far-reaching ramifications for the region’s tourism industry. The House’s plan would transform the tourist development tax, mandating that 75% of revenue go to property tax relief. County leaders could spend the remaining 25% on any civic need they choose. The shakeup still needs approval from the Florida Senate and the governor to take effect.

Rock launch double-header tonight.

Prepare for a launch double-header tonight: United Launch Alliance will send the first batch of Amazon’s Kuiper internet satellites to low earth orbit this evening. Liftoff is scheduled for 7PM. Weather is forecast to be 75% favorable. And then a few hours later, SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 at 9:37PM.

Homeless nonprofit loses funding.

One of Brevard’s largest homeless services programs is considering cutting services after one of its largest donors was forced to reduce funding. Matthew’s Hope Ministries, with facilities in Cocoa and West Orange County, says the average donation rate is about 60 percent less than what it used to be. Matthew’s Hope claims it relies solely on community donations to serve people in need. The group says donations have been down recently due to the uncertain economy. The locations in Central Florida will have to come up with $50,000 a month to maintain services. About 1,000 people come to Matthew's Hope per week for services like medical care, mental health, hygiene and food.

Almost 800 migrants arrested in Florida.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Florida law enforcement arrested 780 migrants in a four-day period last week. Authorities claim they were in the US illegally. ICE said local police and county sheriffs identified migrants they suspected of being non-citizens.

Brevard could raise fire fees.

Brevard County Commission unanimously approved a 37% fire fee increase for homeowners. The money would be used to fund firefighter and paramedic wage increases. The rise in fire fees will cost homeowners an more than $100 annually, raising the average annual rate to $383. A final vote on the increase is scheduled for May 20.

George Santos had Brevard connections.

Former New York congressman George Santos was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison, after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges. But before he was elected to Congress, Santos was listed as an employee at a Melbourne investment firm, Harbour City Capital. The government called the firm a "Ponzi scheme" and shut it down. The firm used various Brevard County addresses as its headquarters, including an ob/gyn office in Melbourne, a Merritt Island condo unit, and a mail services store in Melbourne.

New NCL ships sails from Port Canaveral.

The Norwegian Cruise Lines newest ship, the Acqua, has started sailing out of Port Canaveral on seven day trips to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. The Acqua is about 10% larger than its sister ships and features more outdoor space, 17 dining options, and 18 bars. It also has an Prince tribute show, called Revolution.

