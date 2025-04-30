WFIT Local & State News - April 30, 2025 PM

Still hope for property tax reform.

Although the Florida legislature appears to heading to adjournment without addressing rising property tax bills, Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez thinks he has a solution. Perez has appointed a special committee which is tasked with placing property tax reforms on the 2026 ballot. The full Florida House would take up the issue at the start of the 2026 legislative session next January. Potential ideas include creating a 500-thousand-dollar homestead exemption for non-school property taxes and prohibiting governments from foreclosing on homesteaded property for unpaid taxes. State Representative Vicki Lopez will co-chair the committee.

“We are committed to making sure that the work is done. In the spirit of the House, it will be a member driven project. We are excited to lead and to be able to present the speaker with a proposal that will be ready for January.”

The announcement comes as Governor Ron DeSantis has called for eliminating property taxes or raising the homestead exemption. Questions have swirled about potential effects of such a move on the ability of local governments to pay for police, fire-rescue, infrastructure and other services.

As the Florida legislative session winds down, the bills are piling up on Gov. DeSantis’ desk. Among the legislation waiting for his signature is a bill that will help Pres. Trump build his presidential library in Florida. Several Florida universities have been floated as possible locations for a presidential library, including Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Another bill waiting for DeSantis’ approval would amend the law for inmates who were wrongfully convicted of a crime. The change will make it easier for them to receive compensation. And a bill to ban fluoride from drinking water has also passed both houses of the Florida legislature and has been sent to the Gov. for his signature.

Rainy season is dry so far.

Florida’s rainy season is off to a slow start. Much of the Florida peninsula is experiencing drought conditions. Portions of northern Brevard County have severe drought, while moderate drought conditions exist down to Palm Bay. The next chance for meaningful rainfall is this coming weekend. The number of wildfires around the state continues to hover around 100.

Florida’s new Senate Dem leader speaks out.

Florida’s new Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman spoke out this week about former minority leader Jason Pizzo. Pizzo announced he was switching his party affiliation on the Senate Floor last week, saying the Democratic Party is dead. Berman pushed back.

“In the Democratic Party, understand that losing ground isn't the same as giving up, and it's a call to action. And I want everyone to know that the Democratic Party here in the state of Florida is alive and well.”

Florida Senate Democrats are at their lowest caucus numbers in two decades, with only 10 members.

Is MLB coming to Orlando?

An investment group has raised $1.5 billion to try and lure a major league baseball team to Orlando. The group is interested in buying and moving the Tampa Bay Rays, or failing that, purchasing another MLB team. They have plans to build a $1.7 billion stadium through a public-private partnership with Orange County. The lawyer John Morgan is among the financial backers of bringing a team to Orlando.

