WFIT's Local News Update May 9, 2025 PM

Deadline is May 12 to register to vote in special election for Florida Senate, House seats

Brevard County residents have until May 12 to register to vote in the June 10 special elections for Florida Senate District 19 and House District 32.

In Senate District 19, the candidates are Republican Debbie Mayfield of Indialantic and Democrat Vance Ahrens of Grant-Valkaria.

In House District 32, Republican Brian Hodgers of Viera faces Democrat Juan Hinojosa of Rockledge.

Both state legislative positions carry an annual salary of $29,697.

Voter registration and updates can be completed at any of the four Brevard County Supervisor of Elections offices or online at VoteBrevard.gov.

As of January 1, all previous mail ballot requests have expired. Voters who wish to vote by mail must submit a new request to receive ballots for elections through 2026. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the June 10 election is 5 p.m. on May 29.

Early voting runs from May 31 to June 7 at nine designated locations across Brevard County. Voters may use any early voting site during this period.

On Election Day, June 10, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precinct location.

A candidate forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, will take place at Eastern Florida State College on May 18 at 6 p.m.

Florida House speaker slams Senate president for breaking state budget deal

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez announced that lawmakers will need to extend the 2025 legislative session to June 30 in order to finalize the 2025–26 state budget—the only task they are constitutionally required to complete each year—after a breakdown in negotiations between legislative leaders.

Perez accused Senate President Ben Albritton of "blowing up the framework for the budget deal we had" by backing out of a commitment to bring the House’s major tax cut proposal to the Senate floor. The reversal came after Governor Ron DeSantis threatened to veto any reduction in the state sales tax, arguing it would undermine his push for property tax cuts.

That veto threat derailed the tentative budget framework previously agreed upon by House and Senate leaders, who had already failed to reach a final deal during the regular 60-day session that ended May 2. Lawmakers must now reach consensus on what could become a $115 billion budget before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Legislation Seeks to Boost Florida Citrus Industry

Federal legislation would lower the required level of sugar in pasteurized orange juice from 10.5 percent to 10 percent.

Supporters of the plan, known as the ‘Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act’, hope the change will make it easier for citrus growers in Florida to use more of their product and rely less on imported juice.

The legislation has been co-introduced by US Senator Ashley Moody.

She says there wouldn’t be a noticeable difference in taste or nutrition level, if the change is made.

She hopes the measure will give a boost to Florida’s citrus economy.

“Our citrus industry, both our growers and our distributors, are really struggling. Until we can get a handle on this greening and this disease, we have got to make sure they are not in any way unduly burdened.”

Florida’s citrus industry has seen a 90 percent decline in production over the past three decades.



More: www.floridatoday.com