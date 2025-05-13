WFIT Local & State News - May 13, 2025 PM

Campaign for Florida governor has begun.

Ron DeSantis’ term as Florida governor doesn’t end until January 2027, but the campaign to replace him has already begun. US Representative Byron Donalds is traveling the state introducing himself to voters. He has already secured President Trump’s endorsement. Casey DeSantis, wife of the governor, also may run in the Republican primary. And State Sen. Jason Pizzo has announced he’ll run for Florida Governor. Pizzo has quit the Democratic Party and changed his registration to no party affiliation. So he’ll be running as an independent candidate. A statewide campaign in Florida is an expensive undertaking. DeSantis and his political committee spent $100 million on his 2022 reelection. Pizzo is in a position to self fund a large part of a campaign if he chooses. He has an estimated net worth of nearly $60 million. And another much talked about potential independent candidate for governor, the trial lawyer John Morgan, is set to deliver a major speech Wednesday in Tallahassee.

SpaceX sets another record.

Last nights Falcon 9 launch set a new record for SpaceX. The first stage booster made its 28th flight and landing. The next rocket launch from the Cape is scheduled for Wednesday. It’s a relatively rare mid-day launch. The four hour window opens at 11:43AM tomorrow.

Blue Origin may attempt the second flight of its New Glenn rocket before long. Jeff Bezos’ company says expect New Glenn to fly later this Spring. The payload for this upcoming flight has not yet been revealed, and it is unknown when NASA's EscaPADE mission to Mars will be launching on the rocket. That mission was originally set to launch on the Blue Origin rocket last year.

Satellite constellations may cause atmospheric pollution.

An environmental group is warning of atmospheric pollution caused by the constellations of satellites being launched from Cape Canaveral. The environmental impact of the tens of thousands of satellites and their reentries is not fully understood, but the group, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, say early indications are they could alter stratospheric temperatures and ozone coverage. The groups director, Tim Whitehouse, says a chemistry experiment is taking place in our atmosphere, while the scientists needed to monitor it are being fired.

Titusville to remove fluoride from drinking water.

Titusville — the only municipal water department in Brevard County to still add fluoride to drinking water — has begun the process of removing the mineral. New Florida legislation will ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water statewide, effective July 1. While supporters cite fluoride's role in preventing tooth decay, opponents consider it forced medication.

Brevard County burn ban lifted.

It was only about an inch of rain that fell in Melbourne, but that was enough to lift the burn ban. The restriction on open burning in Brevard and the use of fireworks is no longer in effect. The above-average rain across Central Florida over the past few days stemmed the drought and eased worries about wildfires. No more rain is in the forecast and temperatures along the Space Coast will gradually rise until we’re in the 90’s by the weekend.

