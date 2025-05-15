WFIT Local & State News Update - May 15, 2025 PM

Attorney John Morgan to enter politics.

Orlando attorney John Morgan said yesterday he is starting his own political party. There was talk of Morgan running for Florida Governor, but yesterday he quashed those rumors, for now. The high-profile Florida lawyer, who is known nationally for his “For the People” ads and for getting medical marijuana and a $15 minimum wage approved in Florida, told the Capital Tiger Bay Club in Tallahassee yesterday he is not running for governor, yet. Morgan said “I see my self in Hawaii with a marijuana cigarette and a glass of rosé.”

“It’s going to be a massacre.”

Florida released proposed rules yesterday for a bear hunt in the state. But bear advocates quickly blasted those rules as favoring trophy hunters, saying “it’s going to be a massacre.” The first bear hunt in a decade is scheduled for later this year. The state rules don’t state how many bear can be taken.

International crew named for next Axiom flight.

The next crew of private astronauts to fly from the Cape has been named. Axiom Space will send astronauts from Hungary, Poland, India, and the US to the International Space Station. It marks the first time in over 40 years that these nations are returning to space on a joint mission. The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off no earlier than June 8th from Kennedy Space Center. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will be mission commander.

Retiring county manager urges continued spending on infrastructure.

Brevard County Manager Frank Abbate is retiring after 36 years in county government. At the recent county commission meeting, Abbate urged efforts to improve aging infrastructure and capital projects in the county. The county might not have a permanent replacement for Abbate for four months or more, as it embarks on a nationwide search. Jim Liesenfelt will serve as interim county manager.

Mandatory sewer hookup in Cocoa advances.

Cocoa City Council gave its initial approval to an ordinance requiring residents to connect to the new sewer system, once available. The ordinance requires a second reading and City Council approval before taking effect.The project aims to improve the Indian River Lagoon's water quality by eliminating septic tank pollution. Homeowners are concerned about potential costs if grants don't cover the entire septic-to-sewer conversion project.

Melbourne airport policeman faces DUI charges.

An off-duty police sergeant with the Melbourne Airport is out of a job and facing DUI charges. According to a probably cause affidavit, Patrick White was involved in a crash in his law enforcement vehicle on Tuesday, and then fled the scene. White told police he had been drinking, and was drunk.

NFL turns its back on Orlando.

The NFL has delayed a decision on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars can move to Orlando. The City’s $11 million proposal to host the Jaguars is not on the agenda for the NFL owners meeting next week. Gainesville is also under consideration, as the Jacksonville stadium undergoes renovations in 2027.

Jimmy Buffett license plate goes into production.

Parrott Heads will soon have another way to show their love for Jimmy Buffett. The new Margaritaville Florida specialty license plate has reached its preorder requirement. The department of motor vehicles announced Monday the tag had surpassed 3,000 orders, the threshold that opens the door for actual production of the plate. It won’t be available though for another four to five months.

