WFIT Local & State News - 16 May 2025 PM

No budget deal - no need to return to Tallahassee.

With no agreement in sight on the Florida budget, legislative leaders told members Thursday don’t bother returning to Tallahassee until after Memorial Day. Passing a budget is the only required constitutional duty of Florida legislators. But even with Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, they can’t get it done.

FSU student accused in campus shooting is indicted.

A grand jury has indicted a Florida State University student on murder charges for the mass shooting on campus last month. Phoenix Ikner is being held without bond. In roughly four minutes after the attack began, police officers had confronted Ikner, shooting and wounding him.

Merritt Island man illegally filled in part of the lagoon.

A Merritt Island homeowner faces big fines for allegedly filling in part of the lagoon without a permit. The un-permitted work along the Banana River included a peninsula, boat ramp, and riprap. The homeowner, Dean Post, claimed he was building back land that Hurricane Irma took away. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection offered a settlement of $18,500, but the Post has not responded.

Florida bans fluoride.

Florida is now the second state in the country to ban fluoride in drinking water. Gov. DeSantis signed the measure Thursday prohibiting local governments from adding the mineral to their water systems. The law goes into effect July 1st. Fluoride has been added to drinking water for generations to strengthen teeth and reduce cavities. Low levels of fluoride has long been considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the last century.

DeSantis to veto medical malpractice bill.

Gov. DeSantis said Thursday he plans to veto a bill that would repeal a 35-year-old law that limits medical malpractice claims for some families. DeSantis said lifting the 1990 statute would lead to higher medical malpractice insurance premiums and hurt the state’s ability to recruit physicians. The law states that if a doctor’s mistake kills someone who’s over 25, unmarried, and without children under 25, no one can sue for pain and suffering. Patient advocates said they were disappointed by DeSantis’ decision, and they want the Legislature to override a veto.

Intern at NASA this fall.

NASA is accepting applications for interns, but the deadline for applying is midnight Friday. NASA says its internships provide training, mentoring, and career development. Apply at go.nasa.gov.

Most stressful airports in the US.

Two Florida airports made the list of the most stressful in the country. The list was based on US Department of Transportation statistics for lengthy delays for both arrivals and departures, and high flight cancellations. Miami International and Key West airports were both in the top 50 stressful terminals in the country. The worst in the nation: Aspen, Colorado, with average delays of 45 minutes, and 9% flight cancellations.

Hot weekend ahead.

Here’s your weekend weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Expect sunny days with highs in the upper 80’s beachside to low 90’s inland. No rain is in the forecast through next Wednesday. If you’re heading to the beach, be aware there’s a moderate risk of rip currents through Sunday.

