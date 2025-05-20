WFIT Local & State News - May 20, 2025 PM

Judge orders moratorium on septic tanks near North Indian River Lagoon.

A federal judge ruled yesterday that Florida has to temporarily stop approving new septic tanks in areas near the Northern Indian River Lagoon, and plan to start feeding manatees again when they are faced with starvation. In April the same judge ruled that the state had violated the endangered species act by allowing too much pollution to flow into the lagoon. On May 9, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection filed a challenge to the ruling. And while the legal battle is far from over, manatee advocates say their recent court victories are a sign of hope.

Indian Harbour Beach considers hiring firefighters.

Volunteer fire departments along the Space Coast are facing a shortage in staffing, prompting cities like Indian Harbour Beach to consider bringing in paid firefighters for the first time in decades. Chief David Lewis is requesting the addition of at least two full-time firefighters — a first for the city after more than 50 years of relying exclusively on volunteers.

SpaceX launch scrubbed last night.

The Falcon 9 launch scheduled for last night was scrubbed. An auto-abort occurred just prior to liftoff. SpaceX may try again this evening, with a launch window opening at 11:18PM.

NRA takes Florida’s gun law to court.

The National Rifle Association on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge to Florida’s gun law. The law raised the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 18 to 21. Friday’s move was the latest in seven years of legal wrangling over the law passed after the Parkland school shooting.

Tons of seaweed heading to Florida.

This year’s sargassum bloom has already broken its own size record by millions of tons — and the growing season isn’t done yet. Stretching across some 5,500 miles of ocean, the seaweed is now are spreading into Florida’s waterways, coating marinas and beaches in the Miami area. The Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute says that sargassum goes from being a beneficial resource to becoming a harmful algal bloom, when it comes ashore in excessive quantities. In April, the University of South Florida estimated this year’s bloom is already at 31 million tons — “40% more” than the previous record.

New Universal theme park opens Friday.

The new theme park, Epic Universe, opens to the public this Friday. But tickets for opening day are sold out. The park is normally open from 9PM until 10PM. Epic Universe is located near the Orange County Convention Center. Admission prices vary by date, from $139 to $199 per person. Expect themed lands, such as How to Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter, and Super Nintendo.

Florida is #1 (in executions).

Florida leads the nation in executions so far this year. Nationally, sixteen people have died by execution in 2025, almost a third of them in Florida. Last Thursday’s execution of Glen Rogers was the state’s fifth for the year.

Activist wants to promote satan in high schools.

A Florida activist and founder of the Church of Satanology requested permission to display religious banners in five Brevard County high schools. "Chaz" Stevens, cited an existing religious banner at Palm Bay High as precedent for his request. His banner would read “The Church of Satanology and Perpetual Soireé loves the first amendment.” Brevard Public Schools has not yet commented on the request.

