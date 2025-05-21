WFIT Local & State News - May 21 2025 PM

Fire fees to increase 37% in Brevard.

Homeowners in unincorporated Brevard County will see a 37% increase in fire fees to help fund firefighter and paramedic wage increases. The fee increase will average about $100 a year. The increase, approved yesterday by the county commission, aims to address staffing shortages and rising costs within Brevard County Fire Rescue. County officials explored alternative funding sources, but cited limitations and emphasized the potential long-term cost savings of improved emergency response times.

School board faces more pushback over teacher dismissal.

At last night’s school board meeting, the public comments once again centered around the case of Melissa Calhoun. Her contract at Satellite Beach High was not renewed after she chose to use a student’s preferred name. Calhoun attended the meeting, and was greeted by applause from the crowd. And once again, school board member John Thomas pleaded with his colleagues to reconsider the action taken against Calhoun. Little comment came from other board members.

Floridians speak out about budget impasse.

State lawmakers plan to meet after Memorial Day to finish the budget. The Florida House wants to cut the sales tax. Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for property tax relief. Sara Schaeffer from St.Petersburg says more people would benefit from sales tax cuts since not everyone owns a home.

"knowing that property is not is not affordable to everybody right now, it seems like that's stacking the deck or giving, you know, more benefits to folks that are already invested. I would probably be more inclined for lowing the sales tax”

But Lisa Ferguson in Orlando says lawmakers are focusing on the wrong problem. She says they should have done more this session to help with homeowners insurance costs.

"I believe in funding our public services, and so don't touch my property taxes. They're not the issue.”

The budget must be done by July 1.

Hope Florida probe launched.

A criminal investigation into the Hope Florida Foundation has been launched by Leon County prosecutors. It’s the first law enforcement investigation related to the foundation. Earlier this year, Florida House Republicans alleged the DeSantis administration illegally diverted $10 million from a settlement with a Medicaid contractor to a political committee. Yesterday, DeSantis said he stands by Hope Florida 100%.

Brightline cutting some ticket prices.

Less than two weeks after the passenger railroad Brightline unveiled a new pass program for riders, the company has cut some prices. The pass program is offered to riders that cover 10, 20 or 40 trips in South Florida. The 40 ride pass dropped from $899 to $599. The 10 ride Miami to Orlando pass remains unchanged at $799. Brightline carried nearly 2.8 million passengers last year, but posted a net loss of nearly $550 million.

Sebastian Inlet presentation.

The Marine Resources Council will host a presentation on the Sebastian Inlet next Tuesday. Ed Garland of the Sebastian Inlet District will discuss improvements to the inlet over the past century. Advance registration is required.

