WFIT's Local News Update May 28, 2025

Health First plans $230 million expansion of Palm Bay Hospital, which could double capacity

Health First plans to build a $230 million, five-floor patient tower to expand its Palm Bay Hospital, potentially doubling the hospital's capacity.

Health First said the project will expand the 120-bed Palm Bay Hospital by 60 beds, with the potential for another 60 beds to be added in the future.

In 2024, the hospital's 27-bed Emergency Department treated over 53,000 emergency cases.

Palm Bay Hospital opened in 1992 as a 60-bed "micro-hospital."

Construction to begin in the summer of 2026, potentially opening in 2028.



Brevard approves defunding NBEDZ to pay for firefighting costs

Brevard County commissioners voted 3-2 on May 20 to dissolve the North Brevard Economic Development Zone.

The Development Zone uses property tax revenue from new commercial and industrial construction in North Brevard County to help provide economic incentives for projects within the zone

The zone had been getting about $3 million a year from the county. Commissioners said they intended to redirect the money to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Proponents of NBEDZ argue that the agency's incentivization of development projects has generated significant increases in property values and tax revenue for the county.



Brightline gets no love from Wall Street.



Despite selling more tickets, Wall Street is dubious about the prospects for Brightline. Rick Glasby has more:

Brightline, the passenger rail line running from Orlando and Miami, has been on a growth spurt, adding passengers and increasing revenue. But that may not be good enough for Wall Street. Bond-rating agencies are wondering if the growth will be enough to produce the cash needed over time to sustain operations. More than $ 4 billion of Brightline bonds and notes have been downgraded this month. Brightline has yet to be profitable. Last year it posted a net loss of $550 million.



DeSantis says Musk's DOGE efforts have been a failure

Governor Ron DeSantis says he thinks billionaire Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts have been a failure.

During a press conference Tuesday, DeSantis pointed out none of the government cuts Musk has pushed for have been made permanent by Congress.

Doge and Elon were on a collision course with the swamp, and the question is, what would happen? And I don't think there's any question that Doge fought the swamp, and so far, the swamp has won, and that's just unfortunate, but I don't think you can look at this any other way.

DeSantis launched his own Florida DOGE task force that is looking into spending on college campuses and among local governments.



DeSantis signs Gold, Silver coin currency bill

You will soon be able to buy stuff with gold and silver in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday allowing certain gold and silver coins to be used as legal tender. He says the move creates an option for people looking to avoid inflation of the US dollar options.

“we've seen the downgrade and the credit rating over multiple administrations. We've seen a lot of problems with the DC swamp. This is our ability to give you the financial freedom to be able to protect yourself against the declining value of the dollar.”

It will still take some time before any gold or silver transactions can happen in the state. The bill tasks the Chief Financial Officer and the Financial Services Commission to begin drafting rules around the law, that the legislature will have to ratify in a future legislative session before it can be used.

