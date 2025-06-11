WFIT's Local News Update June 11, 2025 AM

Florida legislators go back and forth in an effort to agree on a state budget

Work continued through the weekend on a new state budget.

House and Senate budget leaders Monday rushed to finalize a new state spending plan, while Gov. Ron DeSantis continued calling for giving property-tax rebates.

The goal is to get the budget finished this week, along with accompanying bills that will include a tax package. Lawmakers then could vote in advance of the July 1 start of the state fiscal year.



NASA reveals another Starliner delay.

NASA has revealed another delay to the flight of the Starliner crew capsule. Rick Glasby has the story:

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft was supposed to have been a viable alternative to SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. But Starliner has fallen behind by more than five years. Now NASA is debating whether the next Starliner flight, tentatively scheduled for no earlier than 2026, will be safe enough to have crew onboard. Last Friday, the space agency said Starliner may just fly cargo to the space station next year.



DeSantis administration blasted for Florida press with cease-and-desist letter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration issued a cease-and-desist letter to an Orlando Sentinel reporter, raising concerns about potential violations of the First Amendment.

The unsigned letter, which was shared on social media, alleged that the reporter used threats to extract negative comments about the First Lady’s Hope Florida initiative.

Legal experts and First Amendment attorneys condemned the letter, citing procedural irregularities and warning that it could have a chilling effect on press freedom.

The letter was posted on X and reshared by Gov. DeSantis, who referred to the reporter as a “bottom feeder.” His remarks drew backlash from numerous journalists, who accused the governor’s office of undermining press freedoms.



Insurance CEO paid $50M as Florida homeowners struggle with soaring rates

As Florida homeowners grapple with soaring insurance premiums, newly obtained government filings show the CEO of one of the state’s fast-growing insurance companies collected tens of millions of dollars in compensation, igniting outrage among policyholders and consumer advocates.

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Slide Insurance CEO Bruce Lucas paid himself more than $21 million in 2024. His wife, the company’s chief operating officer, received $16.5 million. Combined with bonuses and stock awards, the couple’s total compensation has exceeded $50 million.

Slide Insurance, a Tampa-based firm that launched just three years ago, has quickly expanded to over 340,000 policies, many acquired through takeovers of Citizens Property Insurance policies. While the company’s profits nearly doubled to $201 million in 2024, homeowners are being hit with premium increases of 20% or more.

Slide’s executive compensation dwarfs that of other Florida-based insurers. The CEO of State Farm, a nationwide industry giant, earned $24 million in the same period.

Saltmarsh mosquitoes

After months of dormancy, billions of saltmarsh mosquitoes are hatching. These aggressive pests are voracious biters and pose a serious nuisance to humans and animals alike.

Florida is home to more than 80 mosquito species, many of which are invasive and capable of spreading deadly diseases. While saltmarsh mosquitoes are not major disease carriers for humans, they can transmit heartworm to dogs and have caused cattle deaths.

Mosquito control is known as the 5Ds:

Drain standing water around your home.

Dress in long sleeves and long pants.

Defend yourself by using an EPA-approved insect repellent

During dusk and dawn, avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.

