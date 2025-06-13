WFIT's Local News Update June 13, 2025 AM

Florida AG Uthmeier, Brevard Sheriff Ivey warn protesters: Florida is 'anti-riot' state

At a press conference in Titusville, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier vowed the state would "never become California," pledging stronger protections for immigration enforcement officers.

The event focused on anti-rioting measures ahead of the June 14 “No Kings” protests.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey emphasized the importance of peaceful protest but warned that those who resist lawful orders or block roadways will face arrest and additional consequences.

Florida’s 2021 “anti-riot” law allows for criminal charges if peaceful protests turn violent. On June 9, Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated that the state has drawn a clear line between protesting and rioting.

Liquefied natural gas plant proposed for site off Barge Canal on Merritt Island

The parent company of Florida City Gas has proposed the idea of building a liquefied natural gas plant on a Merritt Island site west of Port Canaveral.

Under one proposal, the plant would be built on undeveloped land that is owned by the port, not far from a residential neighborhood.

Florida House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, raised concerns about the proposal saying "I do not believe that is the right location for an LNG plant," Sirois said, describing it as an "environmentally sensitive" area and too close to residential communities.

Port commissioners and environmentalists are also concerned about proposal.

Florida Tech joins with Space Force to offer graduate degrees.

Florida Tech will start offering master's degree programs this fall behind the gates at Patrick Space Force Base for military and civilian personnel. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

This marks a return to Florida Tech's roots, as it was initially founded to provide education for missile technicians at Cape Canaveral. Florida Tech President John Nicklow points out that the university was founded the same year as NASA, 1958. Four degree programs will be offered in an in-person and online hybrid approach.



Experts worried Trump cuts to NOAA may leave some uninformed this hurricane season WRAP

Trump administration cuts caused almost 600 jobs to be lost from NOAA’s National Weather Service this year, according to NPR.

Now ex-NOAA scientists are sounding the alarm on what these and other proposed cuts mean as Florida kicks off a predicted busy hurricane season.

John Cortinas is the former deputy assistant administrator for science at NOAA's Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research.

Cortinas, along with MIAMI Indivisible, held a protest recently against Trump’s proposed cuts to the organization.

Cortinas fears that with fewer employees doing research at NOAA, it’ll be harder to maintain the quality forecasting the public is used to.

“Does that mean that we might not be able to communicate to the public as effectively as we have in the past about when storms are coming? Does that mean that because we’re missing observations that a forecast may not be as accurate as it was before all these cuts? It’s hard to say.”

He’s not the only one.

Miami Meteorologist John Morales gained national attention after saying during a weather report the cuts would leave Floridians “flying blind” into hurricane season.

Cortinas encouraged people to reach out to their representatives to voice their support for NOAA’s research.



Recission Memo Passes the House

Yesterday, the House voted to defund public media. The vote was extremely close. Now the recission memo goes to the Senate. If enacted, the $1.1 billion already allocated to CPB by Congress and approved by President Trump will be taken back. This action would instantly destabilize local public radio and TV stations nationwide and would reduce WFIT’s budget by 28%. Find out more at Protect my public media.org

More: www.floridatoday.com