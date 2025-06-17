WFIT's Local News Update June 17, 2025 AM

Summer meals for Brevard kids

Brevard parents have three options for seeing that their children are well fed this summer.

Summer Breakspot sites, which offer meals at schools and other organizations.

Community Read and Feed in South Brevard with food and reading opportunities; and

Summer Feed and Read, a joint effort of United Way Space Coast and The Children's Hunger Project, with sites countywide.

Each one is centered on providing nutrition for kids, some of whom might not get the meal they need, and in some cases, also have access to free books.

Children 18 and younger can get free lunch and breakfast at more than 60 locations on the Space Coast,

Over the summer, the Feed and Read program is expected to distribute approximately 10,000 weekend meal packs and 9,000 books at more than 20 sites throughout Brevard.

United Way Space Coast's website under the "Our Work" tab.



Florida Supreme Court halts state Bar’s role in appointments to ABA policymaking panel

Florida's Supreme Court asked The Florida Bar to stop "making appointments to the ABA House of Delegates," its policymaking body.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz said, "Many of the ABA’s policies take positions on contested political and policy disputes over which reasonable people can and do disagree."

Muñiz added that the "Bar strives to avoid entangling itself, even indirectly, in contentious policy debates" and its "practice of making appointments to the ABA’s House of Delegates is inconsistent with that goal."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called the ABA an "activist organization" that is no longer "a fair arbiter of nominees' qualifications" and "favors nominees put forth by Democratic administrations."



USPS warns about rising scams

The U.S. Postal Service is warning about a rise in phishing, smishing, and brushing scams.

Officials advise the public not to click on links in unsolicited texts or emails and to report suspicious messages.

Phishing and smishing involve tricking victims via email or text to reveal personal information or click on malicious links. Brushing scams involve receiving unsolicited merchandise so scammers can post fake reviews using the recipient's name.

Florida residents lost $1 billion to internet scams in 2024.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Heat deaths continue to rise. Heat-related deaths doubled from 1999 to 2023, with 21,518 deaths recorded during that period. There is a difference between stroke and exhaustion

Both are dangerous. Heat exhaustion can quickly turn into heat stroke and become deadly. It could make you feel dizzy, nauseous, weak, and sweat heavily.

We often think that "less severe" symptoms, such as lack of sweating and a mild headache, can be less dangerous. In reality, many people who suffer from heat stroke no longer sweat, and a headache may be present. When we suffer from heat stroke, our body temperature reaches over 104 degrees F, we become red, and we may lose consciousness. With these symptoms, a medical team should be called immediately.

Children’s bodies warm faster than adults', making them especially vulnerable to heat exposure. Rest and cool down in the shade during breaks.

Florida man strikes again

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a fake flight attendant and booking free flights for over six years.

Tiron Alexander, booked free flights on an airline's website that were exclusively available to pilots and flight attendants from 2018 to 2024.

In total, Alexander was able to book over 120 flights. A jury convicted Alexander of wire fraud. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.

More: www.floridatoday.com