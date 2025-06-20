WFIT's Local News Update June 20, 2025 AM

Handling Growth in Brevard County

Brevard County is expected to add more than 66,000 residents over the next decade, raising serious concerns about infrastructure, environmental protection, and quality of life. As population growth accelerates, issues like traffic congestion, pedestrian safety, and hurricane evacuation routes become increasingly urgent.

Water supply, pollution, and aging sewage systems are already putting pressure on the Indian River Lagoon, while continued development threatens to pave over natural areas that make the region attractive in the first place.

Despite long-standing warnings from conservationists, real estate interests continue to heavily influence growth decisions. The Brevard County Commission has historically favored development even on floodplains creating political obstacles to implementing smart, sustainable planning.



Funding issues plague Meals on Wheels in Brevard County

Aging Matters' Meals on Wheels delivers thousands of meals to Brevard seniors daily but faces a funding crisis.

The program has 400 seniors on a waiting list, and the organization is launching a donation outreach marathon to address the funding shortfall

While they have 800 volunteers that deliver the fresh lunches five days a week, it costs $1,800 to feed one senior for a year, and Aging Matters is struggling to meet the demand.



Florida public universities allowed to increase out-of-state fees

The Board of Governors will allow the state’s public universities to increase fees that out-of-state students pay starting this fall.

Schools could increase the fee by up to 10 percent in August, and up to 15 percent by the fall of 2026.

Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee Alan Levine says universities also must maintain their ratio of in- to out-of-state students if they increase enrollment.

“We do not want to see universities raising their non-resident enrollment rates to increase revenues, particularly at the expense of in-state students. We must make sure in-state students are not displaced because of this increase.”

It’s the first time in over a decade that these fees have been increased in the state.

Out-of-state students in Florida don't just pay higher tuition, but also a special fee.

“So we want to make sure we don't create sticker shock for students that are here currently. You know, while there's no contract, there certainly was an understanding when they came here, what it was going to cost them.”



A win for the manatees.

There’s been another court win for Brevard’s manatees. Rick Glasby has the story:

A US District Judge ruled back in April that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection violated the federal Endangered Species Act in the Northern Indian River Lagoon, primarily in Brevard County. The judge then issued a moratorium on new septic systems in the watershed. The Florida DEP contested that ruling. But this week a federal appeals court agreed with the original ruling, requiring the DEP to take steps to protect the manatees and temporarily prevent new septic tanks in the area.



DMV and Sunpass send text messages

For months Sunpass text messages have been going out threatening fines, now there are DMV text messages warning that your Florida driver's license will be suspended for unpaid traffic tickets. Both direct you to a fraudulent link.

Neither the Department of Motor Vehicles or Sunpass send texts asking customers to make payments.

Officials warn not to click on any links or share personal or financial information.

More: www.floridatoday.com

