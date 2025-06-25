WFIT's Local News Update June 26, 2025 AM

Florida Legislature approves cultural grants for six Brevard organizations

Six Brevard County organizations have been awarded cultural grants in the state budget.

Five groups are slated to receive $150,000 each through the state’s Cultural and Museum Grants program: the Henegar Center, Brevard Zoo, Cocoa Village Playhouse, King Center for the Performing Arts, and Titusville Playhouse. The Space Coast Art Festival is set to receive a $10,600 Culture Builds Florida Grant for a specific cultural project.

The Cocoa Village Playhouse facility was one of 15 organizations that bypassed grant funding by having their representatives file direct "member project" funding requests. Those allocations totaling $11.6 million for capital outlays have been flagged by Florida Tax Watch

However, all funding remains uncertain as Gov. Ron DeSantis has until the start of the fiscal year to issue potential line-item vetoes. Last year, he vetoed most arts funding in the state budget.

Condo owners may get a break.

Owners of condo units have been hard hit by increasing insurance premiums and state regulations on reserve funds. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us that new legislation signed yesterday that will provide some relief.



In 2022, after the Surfside condo collapse, Florida lawmakers mandated that all condo developments undergo certain inspections — with condo associations ordered to maintain sufficient reserve funds to fix problems revealed in those inspections. Owners claimed they were being forced out of their homes because of increased costs. Gov. DeSantis said yesterday the new bill should provide financial relief for condo owners. He credited condo owners for their feedback:

“The condo relief, we needed it. A lot of you spoke out about it, and it made an impact. Because I think if there wasn't public input, I don't think that this would have ended up passing.”

The new legislation signed yesterday allows associations to secure credit lines and invest funds to pay for building repairs instead of immediately raising large amounts of cash from owners. It carves out condos with only three residential stories from those inspections. And it extends the deadline for some reserve studies by one year. The new law takes effect July 1st.



DeSantis signs a bill that boosts Florida public beach access

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Tuesday that increases public access to beaches.

"This bill is about restoring local control, cutting legal red tape, and putting our residents first."

It repeals a 2018 law that required local governments to go through a judicial process before designating "dry sand" areas on beaches as publicly accessible. The area below the high tide line is already considered public.

DeSantis signed the bill in Santa Rosa Beach. The community has seen years of feuds between property owners and other beach users. It's not alone.

"That law tied the hands of counties and cities trying to protect the rights of residents and visitors to enjoy the same beaches that they had used for generations previously."

The new law took effect with the governor's signature.

Palm Bay Threat Suspect Arrested

Anthony Pettrone, 32, has been arrested in Georgia, following an investigation that tied him to multiple threatening phone calls targeting Palm Bay City Hall and local law enforcement. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, the first threat occurred on May 26, 2025, when Pettrone allegedly called City Hall with a bomb threat.

Several other calls were received that threatened Palm Bay police officers.

Pettrone now faces extradition to Florida. No details on a possible motive, have been released.

