WFIT Local & State News - June 30, 2025 PM

What if a hurricane hits ‘Alligator Alcatraz’?

Construction is underway for an immigrant detention center in the heart of the Everglades. Alligator Alcatraz is where Florida says it plans to stash detainees in tents as soon as this week. Detainees will begin arriving in the hottest part of the year for Florida — and the middle of hurricane season. Florida’s Department of Emergency Management, which is overseeing the facility, told the Miami Herald it’s fully prepared for any storm, but that the formal plan for the detention facility isn’t completed yet.

In related news, environmental groups have sued to halt construction of ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ The Friends of the Everglades and Center for Biological Diversity sued in federal court Friday, arguing that the project did not go through a required environmental review and public comment period. The lawsuit seeks an injunction halting construction until the Federal and State government organizations comply with applicable environmental laws and regulations.

Work at Health First Merritt Island hospital still on hold.

Work remains halted at a Merritt Island construction where two workers were killed when a crane collapsed earlier this month. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident. OSHA has up to six months to complete an investigation. Work on the Health First hospital site is on hold.

Coast Guard rescues sailors off Port Canaveral.

Four people trapped on a burning boat Saturday afternoon off Cape Canaveral escaped injury after they safely transported to shore by a private vessel and Brevard County sheriff's crews. The catamaran sailboat was about one mile offshore from the Port. The US Coast Guard is investigating.

ICE arrests triple in Florida.

Immigration arrests have more than tripled in Florida this year. More than 9,000 arrests have be made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since January. Florida came in second to Texas, which had more than 20,000 arrests.

SpaceX double-header possible tomorrow.

SpaceX may launch two rockets from the Cape on Tuesday. The first launch window extends from 1:52AM to 6:22AM tomorrow. The second Falcon 9 mission is for the European Space Agency. Liftoff is scheduled for 5:03PM Tuesday.

You say to-maato, I say to-mahto.

“Tasteless, hideous and repulsive.” That’s what a NY Times food critic called tomatoes from Florida. Florida field tomatoes are bred not for taste, but to survive disease, insects, and shipping across the country. Some Florida tomato varieties are bred to fit perfectly on a fast-food burger patty. Or, if they are destined for Subway, to look fresh in a display case hours after being sliced. Soon we may not get a choice in the tomatoes we buy. A 21% tariff will be imposed on tomatoes from Mexico on July 14th. The tariff will likely drive up the cost of both Mexican- and American-grown tomatoes. Florida growers are concerned about their declining market share. About 30 years ago, U.S. farms supplied roughly 80 percent of America’s fresh tomatoes. Today, that number is just 30 percent, with the majority of tomatoes coming from Florida.

County looking for crossing guards.

Brevard Public Schools is holding a hiring event for school crossing guards. It’s a part-time permanent position, five days a week for two hours a day. The event will be held July 16th at the Suntree Library.

