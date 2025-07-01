WFIT Local & State News - July 1, 2025 PM

DeSantis vetoed portions of the new state budget.

While signing Florida’s $115 billion budget, Gov. DeSantis used his veto powers to eliminate over $500 million in funding for specific programs. He vetoed $5.7 million for Florida public radio and TV stations. $750,000 in funding for a Florida Museum of Black History in St Augustine was eliminated. And DeSantis vetoed $1 million to study the consequences of eliminating property taxes.

How complicated is Florida’s new condo law?

Most of the provisions in this year’s condo reform bill, recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, take effect today. The bill is the Florida Legislature’s third attempt since the Surfside condo collapse to clarify safety measures. The new laws allow some associations to delay fully funding required reserves while financing repair costs. But some condo attorneys say they also include numerous requirements that will confuse elected board members — and possibly discourage others from volunteering. The legislation includes a long list of changes regarding how condo elections and meetings are conducted, and what records must be maintained and where. It also tightens oversight by the state over condo association functions.

Oil drilling banned for Apalachicola River area.

A new law law bans oil drilling along the Apalachicola River in northwest Florida. It’s a win for both environmentalists and fishermen who said the ban was essential to protect their way of life. The Florida Panhandle town of Apalachicola is synonymous with the state’s oyster industry, and fishing supports much of the local economy.

Turkey Creek water testing.

In early June the sewage pipe break in Palm Bay caused the bacterial count in Turkey Creek to skyrocket. The Marine Resources Council and Space Coast Blue Water Task Force have been testing the water in Turkey Creek since 2019. The latest bacteria count in tests taken in late June are the lowest since July of last year; Lower than before the sewage spill last month.

New “super-speeder” law now in effect.

One of the 120 new laws that went into effect in Florida today makes it a crime to drive at high rates of speed. Normally speeding on a state road is a non-criminal offense, but now if you drive 50 mph over the speed limit or at 100 mph or greater, you can be arrested, put in jail, and fined.

Pets and the Fourth of July.

Did you know that more pets go missing on the 4th of July weekend than at any other time during the year? While we celebrate outside with family and friends, our pets run away at alarming rates due to fear of fireworks, loud noises, and crowds.

With dogs, body language is everything. Be on the lookout for things like pacing, hiding, panting, and a tucked tail. And if you do take your pet to a fireworks display, but sure to use a tight fitting collar and leash. Consider a supplement or prescription medication to help calm them. And you can wrap your dog in a constant hug by outfitting them in a ThunderShirt. And if your pet does run off, microchipping is the most effective way to find them.

