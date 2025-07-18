WFIT Local News Update July 14 2025 PM

Previously blocked from Alligator Alcatraz, Democrats find 'disturbing, vile conditions'

Democratic members of congress toured Alligator Alcatraz on July 12, and called it “vile”, “inhumane” and “gross” while pledging to hold authorities accountable.

Rep. Maxwell Frost of Orlando reported hearing people yelling for help, and someone calling out that they were a U.S. citizen.

He said there are about 1,000 male detainees, mostly Hispanic, at the center. There are cells to house 3,000 detainees, and he said workers will soon add another 1,000 beds.

The lawmakers weren't allowed to examine the cells or talk to the detainees, they said, observing them from the tent entry.

Democrats from Congress and the Legislature clearly had a very different take compared to Republicans who toured more than 10 days ago.

Republicans called the food "yummy", talked about how comfortable the detainees' beds were and said the facility met all the standards for detention centers.

The Democrats disagreed.

After speaking with detainees and their families, Frost said there were reports of flooding, toilets backing up, and people being denied showers.

Palm Bay installs security fencing around inclusive playground at Fred Poppe Regional Park

The Palm Bay Parks and Recreation Department has installed a 500-foot-long, 4-foot-high black vinyl fence separating the inclusive, $500,000 play area from bodies of water at Fred Poppe Regional Park.

The move came after parents who bring special-needs children to the updated recreational area asked if a safety fence could be added as a precaution. City officials agreed, moving to install the nearly $15,000 fencing as a preventive barrier for the playground, which sits near one of six ponds in the 209-acre park.

While there have been no water-based incidents involving children at the park, city officials say prioritizing safety is paramount.

Josh Hudak, parks division manager for the city's Parks & Facilities Department, praises the addition and how it stemmed from reaction to the updated park offering.

He said they replaced the playground that was there with new, all-inclusive structures, which has increased the attendance at the park.

Fred Poppe Park draws 100,000 people to its grounds every year, city officials report, with events like the Caribbean Fest pulling in 10,000 people alone.

Spectacular sights on July 13 at the Cocoa Beach Air Show

The Cocoa Beach Air Show was held at Lori Wilson Park over the weekend. The show featured the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the 920th Rescue Wing, the E/A-18 Growler, C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker, Remax Parachute Team, and more.

For those who were unable to attend the event, Florida Today captured pictures and videos of the event, which can be seen on its website, FloridaToday.com.

Brevard approves $13 million muck dredging plan for Grand Canal near Satellite Beach

County commissioners unanimously approved a plan that would see muck dredging in the Grand Canal continue, a project that has cost millions of dollars and lasted years.

The remaining cost of the muck dredging after this week's decision would be just over $13 million, and it will use the remaining $5.1 million of state funds that could otherwise expire. Removing the estimated 67,300 cubic yards of muck from the canal would be scheduled to finish by 2028 under the plan approved Tuesday.

Removing the muck has been seen as a major component of the overall project to revive the Indian River Lagoon using the county's voter-approve half-cent sales tax.

Muck dredging in the Grand Canal has gone on for over five years, with plenty of muck still to be removed.

What will be done with the muck that is removed from the waterway is still to be decided.