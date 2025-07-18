WFIT Local News Update July 15 2025 AM

Axiom 4 astronauts depart space station on SpaceX Dragon, prepare for California splashdown

A group of private astronauts are journeying home through outer space after spending a little more than two weeks at the International Space Station .

The four-person Axiom Mission 4 crew reached the orbital laboratory on June 26 after launching on a SpaceX vehicle from Florida . R etired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson , will be the commander on a daylong cosmic trip ending with a water landing off the coast of California.

The crew members had a packed schedule during their relatively brief stay at the orbital outpost that included about 60 scientific experiments developed to take place in microgravity on behalf of organizations around the world, according to Axiom Space.

The mission was the latest spaceflight led by Texas-based Axiom Space, which partnered with both NASA and SpaceX . The mission represented the fourth time in about three years that the company has sent a crew to the space station for a private research mission.

Firefighters' union, Brevard County reach contract agreement that will go to votes

Brevard County and its firefighters' union have reached a contract agreement, 18 months after those negotiations began.

The three-year contract proposal will now go to Brevard County Fire Rescue union rank-and-file and the Brevard County Commission for ratification votes.

The proposal calls for average pay increases of 16% to 22% for the most common categories of union members in the first year of the contract.

BCFR has faced severe staffing shortages in recent years, as firefighters have left for better-paying jobs with municipal fire departments or in other counties.

Members of the union have been without a contract since the previous three-year agreement expired on Oct. 1, 2024.

If the new contract is approved, pay increases will be retroactive to that date.

Health care providers continue expansion

Brevard County’s health care providers are continuing their expansion plans to give local residents more medical treatment options.

Health First will be expanding its Viera Hospital, along with expansion for its Palm Bay Hospital, and a new hospital under construction on Merritt Island.

Orlando Health has added staffing to its orthopedic facilities in Brevard and Indian River counties.

Health First is looking at expanding its 98-bed Viera Hospital by adding at least 20 inpatient beds — the hospital company’s latest announcement in its wide-ranging expansion plan.

The Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute has added a group of orthopedic and sports medicine physicians to its local team.

Parrish Healthcare has opened its newest facility, the Parrish Healthcare Center in North Titusville.

Moody cheers bond passage for spaceport

Officials on Florida’s Space Coast hope a new law authorizing tax-exempt spaceport bonds will trigger a wave of public-private investment in major projects at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and adjacent Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody conducted a press conference Friday, July 11, at Space Florida’s headquarters on Merritt Island to celebrate passage of the Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act.

Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long said his organization has been pursuing spaceport bond legislation for about the past 10 years. After last week’s bill passage, he said the first bonds may reach the market in a year or thereabouts.

Specifically, Space Florida reports the legislation amends the Internal Revenue Code to make spaceports eligible for tax-exempt private activity bonds, much like airports, seaports and railways have enjoyed for decades. This move is expected to reduce financing costs.