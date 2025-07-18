WFIT Local News Update July 15, 2025 PM

Florida Highway Patrol investigators narrow search for hit-and-run driver in Cocoa case

The Florida Highway Patrol is using forensic evidence to narrow its search for the motorist who struck a 55-year-old pedestrian in Cocoa and drove away from the scene on July 12.

The pedestrian is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries sustained after being hit while walking along a roadway a short time before sunrise.

Highway patrol investigators reviewing the evidence left at the scene by the damaged car say they are now able to pinpoint more information about the vehicle, along with releasing a photo.

The hit-and-run crash happened while the woman was walking along the road, and she was struck by the right front area of the Honda. Paramedics arrived a short time later and transported her to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

FROM TIGERS TO TITANS: Powerful Partnership With Eastern Florida State Welding New Futures for Cocoa High Students

The inaugural Tigers to Titans program officially launched this summer, offering students a no-cost, dual-enrollment pathway into EFSC’s high-demand Welding Technology Career and Technical Certificate program.

The initiative opens the door for students, many from low-income backgrounds, to pursue hands-on training in an in-demand field, graduate from high school, and enter the workforce with highly sought-after credentials.

Dr. Jim Richey, the President of Eastern Florida State College said they were proud to support Brevard County’s future and workforce.

Welding is one of the most sought-after skills nationwide, especially right here on Florida’s Space Coast, where industries such as aerospace, defense, and manufacturing rely heavily on highly skilled labor. EFSC’s welding program not only meets this local demand but equips students with lifelong, transferable skills.

One of the defining features of this initiative is that it comes at no cost to participating students. Tuition, equipment, transportation, and materials are covered thanks to a robust network of community and industry partners.

Moody cheers bond passage for spaceport

Officials on Florida’s Space Coast hope a new law authorizing tax-exempt spaceport bonds will trigger a wave of public-private investment in major projects at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and adjacent Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody conducted a press conference Friday, July 11, at Space Florida’s headquarters on Merritt Island to celebrate passage of the Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act.

Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long said his organization has been pursuing spaceport bond legislation for about the past 10 years. After last week’s bill passage, he said the first bonds may reach the market in a year or thereabouts.

Specifically, Space Florida reports the legislation amends the Internal Revenue Code to make spaceports eligible for tax-exempt private activity bonds, much like airports, seaports and railways have enjoyed for decades. This move is expected to reduce financing costs.

Firefighters' union, Brevard County reach contract agreement that will go to votes

Brevard County and its firefighters' union have reached a contract agreement, 18 months after those negotiations began.

The three-year contract proposal will now go to Brevard County Fire Rescue union rank-and-file and the Brevard County Commission for ratification votes.

The proposal calls for average pay increases of 16% to 22% for the most common categories of union members in the first year of the contract.

BCFR has faced severe staffing shortages in recent years, as firefighters have left for better-paying jobs with municipal fire departments or in other counties.

Members of the union have been without a contract since the previous three-year agreement expired on Oct. 1, 2024.

If the new contract is approved, pay increases will be retroactive to that date.