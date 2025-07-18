WFIT Local News Update July 17, 2025 AM

SpaceX launch photos: Falcon 9 deploys Amazon satellites on KF-01 mission from Cape Canaveral

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket executed the company's first-ever launch of Amazon Project Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The SpaceX KF-01 mission deployed 24 Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit 289 miles above Earth. The mission expanded Amazon's newly established constellation from 54 satellites to 78.

The Falcon 9's new first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its maiden mission.

Big news, Melbourne: A brand-new diner is opening soon

A new diner is coming to Melbourne–Melbourne Kitchen will be open soon, serving all-day breakfast and lunch in a stylishly reimagined space.

Having completely transformed the former Eddie's Sunrise Diner, the owners hope to open by the end of August.

This neighborhood restaurant aims to become a go-to spot for families and food lovers. With a warm, reimagined space and a menu full of comforting classics, Chris and Tara Weaver have plans to expand into weekly dinner service.

Breakfast and lunch will be served daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The diner will feature comfort breakfast foods like chicken and waffles, breakfast tacos and family-sized servings of sausage and biscuits. They will also have lunch items, like build your own burgers, Cobb salads, and egg salad sandwiches.

Viera's 'urban cowboys' preserve old slice of Florida life

Just west of Viera, there are cowboys preserving old-fashioned cattle raising in Florida.

For decades, the Duda family has been raising cattle along the open lands of the St. Johns River and they continue to do so in Viera , along the massive housing and commercial development they launched in the 1990s.

They maintain the ranch as part of their development plan for the area.

There are a number of challenges that come with raising cows, including the heat, and humidity of the summers, and the negative effects that has on the food for the cows.

Duda's cowboys raise the cows on their ranch to 500 to 600 pounds, then sell them to feed lots in Texas and other western states that have better climate with fewer parasites and more readily available corn feed.

PUBLIC SERVICE SPOTLIGHT: Melbourne Police Department Holds Promotion and Swearing-In Ceremony

The Melbourne Police Department recently held its Promotional and Swearing-In Ceremony at the Front Street Civic Center.

8 new officers were sworn in at the ceremony, and 4 members of the department were given promotions.

A spokesperson for Melbourne Police said they were grateful for the opportunity to celebrate their officers and thank them for their dedication and service.

Flooding reported in Mims after rain

Tuesday's rain led to flooding in parts of Brevard County.

In Mims, in the area of Old Dixie Highway, about 10 apartment units were impacted by flooding.

An associate of the owner of the apartment building said they've invested significant money in installing retention ponds with pumps around the property. But on Tuesday, they couldn't keep up as the rain came down.

Several residents in the area experienced flooding, and were running pumps to avoid damage to their homes.

One resident said she wanted to see the county do something to prevent future flooding in the area.

The Red Cross was in Mims Tuesday trying to help those whose apartments were impacted. An associate of the building owner said they plan to try to help residents out as well.