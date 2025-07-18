WFIT Local News Update July 17, 2025 PM

Free backpacks and more: Here's where to pick up or donate back-to-school needs in Brevard

Community members around Brevard County have stepped up to help provide school supplies for those who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them.

Pencils, notebooks, clothes and electronics are essential back-to-school items for most kids prepping to head back to class in Brevard, and the cost can quickly add up.

Joan Perry, the development and marketing coordinator at Brevard Schools foundation, said the reality is that thousands of Brevard families can.t afford the rising cost of back to school shopping.

The foundation, like many groups across the Space Coast, will hand out backpacks, school supplies and other items to kids in need this year, with the foundation's giveaway set for the morning of July 19.

In Florida, school supplies are tax-exempt for the month of August. This includes school supplies priced up to $50, Clothes and accessories up to $100, and computers and computer accessories up to $1,500.

Big news, Melbourne: A brand-new diner is opening soon

A new diner is coming to Melbourne–Melbourne Kitchen will be open soon, serving all-day breakfast and lunch in a stylishly reimagined space.

Having completely transformed the former Eddie's Sunrise Diner, the owners hope to open by the end of August.

This neighborhood restaurant aims to become a go-to spot for families and food lovers. With a warm, reimagined space and a menu full of comforting classics, Chris and Tara Weaver have plans to expand into weekly dinner service.

Breakfast and lunch will be served daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The diner will feature comfort breakfast foods like chicken and waffles, breakfast tacos and family-sized servings of sausage and biscuits. They will also have lunch items, like build your own burgers, Cobb salads, and egg salad sandwiches.

Viera's 'urban cowboys' preserve old slice of Florida life

Just west of Viera, there are cowboys preserving old-fashioned cattle raising in Florida.

For decades, the Duda family has been raising cattle along the open lands of the St. Johns River and they continue to do so in Viera , along the massive housing and commercial development they launched in the 1990s.

They maintain the ranch as part of their development plan for the area.

There are a number of challenges that come with raising cows, including the heat, and humidity of the summers, and the negative effects that has on the food for the cows.

Duda's cowboys raise the cows on their ranch to 500 to 600 pounds, then sell them to feed lots in Texas and other western states that have better climate with fewer parasites and more readily available corn feed.

Brevard Public Schools face budget cuts

Brevard Public Schools are facing major budget challenges after over $6 billion in federal education funds were frozen under the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which cuts key program funding by 70%.

The frozen funds impact programs supporting migrant students, English language learners, professional development and more. Under Trump’s new bill, signed July 4, the funds will be consolidated into one grant for K-12 students to be designated for certain purposes. Brevard schools Cheif Financial Officer Cindy Lesinski said it was likely that the English-language learner funds would be eliminated.

For now, the district plans on cutting vacant positions that aren’t considered critical. At this point, they don’t plan to cut positions that are currently filled. They’re working to transfer capital funding to the general fund to pay for allowable salaries.