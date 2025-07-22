WFIT's Local News Update July 22, 2025 AM

County faces “significant financial challenges.”

Interim Brevard County Manager Jim Liesenfelt says the Space Coast is facing “significant financial challenges.” He has told county commissioners about ways they could raise taxes to boost revenue. Rick Glasby has the story:

Options include an increase in the sales tax to help pay for county infrastructure projects, as well as new taxes on electricity or gasoline. These are among the ways to generate more revenue for the county that commissioners could discuss as early as their meeting this week.

Former Brevard teacher and coach sentenced Jail

A former Brevard Public Schools teacher and coach was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Former Bayside High School teacher and girls’ golf and tennis coach Jason Maynor, 44, pleaded no contest on July 18 to one charge of sexual battery on a child by a person in custodial authority. The case initially involved 22 charges against Maynor stemming from his relationship with the student, which took place between 2018 and 2019.

Ingoglia Sworn in as CFO

Former state senator Blaise Ingoglia was sworn in Monday as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Hernando County Republican became the fifth CFO in state history.

Ingoglia takes over from former CFO Jimmy Patronis, who was elected to Congress in April.

Ingoglia is a homebuilder from Hernando County and has been a state legislator since 2014.

The CFO is one of three Cabinet positions elected statewide, along with the attorney general and agriculture commissioner.

Governor Ron DeSantis chairs Cabinet meetings.

Ingoglia says he will focus on cutting property taxes, creating housing affordability, and reviewing government spending.

“I will not take this for granted. You are not going to see anyone fight harder for the taxpayer, for the consumer than I will. I am planning on hitting the ground running.”

Ingoglia is expected to face state Senator Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who has drawn support from President Donald Trump in the 2026 Republican primary contest.

TSA to make flying easier on families starting with these Florida airports

The TSA has launched its “Families on the Fly” campaign to make airport security easier for families. The program includes dedicated family lanes, discounted TSA PreCheck fees, and special PreCheck lanes for military families. This follows other relaxed security measures, such as eliminating the need for most passengers to remove their shoes.

Announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the initiative is already in place at airports like Orlando International (MCO) and Charlotte-Douglas, with plans to expand to all 435 TSA airports, including Jacksonville and Tampa.

The campaign is similar to TSA’s “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” program, launched July 2, which offers dedicated screening lanes or front-of-line privileges for military personnel and DOD civilian staff. Military travelers can also access free TSA PreCheck by using their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number when booking flights.

Trader Joe’s

Third time's a charm for a Trader Joe’s in Brevard or another urban legend? On July 11th, County officials approved an “early start permit”. The permit was submitted in March for Trader Joe’s to start construction at 2221 Town Center, located in the Avenue Viera. That address was home to Michael's Crafts store, which closed earlier this month.

While an early start permit has been approved, Trader Joe's and The Avenue Viera have not officially confirmed the new location.

