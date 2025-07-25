WFIT Local State News - July 25, 2025 PM

ICE arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions surge.

Arrests of immigrants without criminal charges or convictions in Florida rose by more than 450% this June compared to last year. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data, ICE has carried out more than 10,000 arrests in Florida, up from about 3,500 in the same period last year. But in June, the largest share of arrests, 36%, were of people the federal government labeled as having no criminal history in the country. The Deportation Data Project published the data, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Homeless bus arrives in Brevard.

A bus retrofitted to house the homeless rolled into Brevard yesterday. It’s the first of four homeless buses that the nonprofit, Matthew’s Hope, will operate in the county. Each bus can sleep up to 20 people night. The buses are funded in part through private donations, as well as a grant from the state of Florida.

Matthew’s Hope provides a range of services and outreach for the homeless in Brevard and Orange counties. The group is working with other nonprofits and churches to host the buses on a rotating basis each night throughout the county.

UnitedHealth under federal investigation.

UnitedHealth Group announced that it is under federal investigation for its Medicare Advantage plans. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the government was investigating the company into how it documents diagnoses that lead to extra payments for its Medicare Advantage plans. UnitedHealthCare offers several plans in Brevard County, including Medicare Advantage.

Rocket launch early tomorrow.

SpaceX has scheduled an early-morning Falcon9 launch for Saturday morning. It’s another Starlink mission. The launch window opens at 4:34AM.

KSC Visitor Complex wins Traveler’s Choice Award.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has made the list of Trip Advisor’s top attractions in the world. In fact, it ranked as the third top attraction globally, and No. 1 in the US. The 2025 Traveler’s Choice Awards are based on TripAdvisor reviews. And the KSC Visitor Complex received more than 15,000 five-star reviews.

Entangled dolphin rescued in the IRL.

After being alerted by a boater, a mother dolphin and her calf were rescued after being entangled in rope and a crab pot in the Indian River Lagoon. The Hubb-SeaWorld Research Institute performed the rescue near the Max Brewer Causeway in Titusville this week. The dolphin was then named Chloe in honor of the boater whose timely alert saved the dolphin’s life.

Hulk Hogan had Brevard connection.

The pro wrestler, Hulk Hogan who died this week, had a connection to Brevard County. He helped managed a bar in Cocoa Beach in the late 1970’s. He also briefly ran a gym called Whitey and Terry’s. Hogan posted on Facebook that the cops in Brevard “gracefully asked me to leave town."

Which new store does Brevard desire?

Florida Today conducted an unscientific but interesting poll. It asked readers what new store would you like to see opening in Brevard. An Apple Store came in at #5. In fourth place a Buc-ee’s convenience store. The furniture retailer IKEA was #3. The Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain came in second place. And the store most desired by Brevard residents: A Wegmans supermarket. If you want to try a Wegmans, you're in for a bit of a drive. The closest store to the Space Coast is in Charlotte, North Carolina.

