WFIT's Local News Update August 1, 2025 AM

Brevard Republican Committee seeks to replace Congressman Fine as GOP state committeeman The Brevard Republican Executive Committee has voted to seek the removal of U.S. Rep. Randy Fine from his role as Brevard County’s GOP state committeeman, an elected but unpaid party leadership position. Committee Chairman Rick Lacey said the decision was based on Fine’s failure to meet attendance requirements and carry out key responsibilities. However, a Florida Republican Party official stated that the local committee does not have the authority to remove him. Lacey said BREC will formally request that Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power declare Fine ineligible to continue serving in the role. Hurricane supplies permanently tax free Beginning today Aug. 1, specific hurricane supplies will always be tax free in Florida. The permanent sales tax exemptions replace the two-week disaster preparedness sales tax holidays of prior years. What the EPA rolling back climate pollution standards could mean for Floridians The federal government wants to end regulation of climate pollution and rescind a finding that greenhouse gases endanger people's health. In 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declared six greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, threaten people's health. The EPA used this finding to come up with emissions standards for vehicles and other sectors. Dory Larsen is with the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. She says rolling back these protections would mean climate pollution would get worse in Florida and so would the consequences. "We're seeing dangerous storms. We're seeing rapid heating of the air and water temperatures, and those are caused because we are increasing gasses into the atmosphere." In a press release, the EPA says this proposal is meant to undo $1 trillion dollars in costly regulations. Sandy Creek is newest State Forrest The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has finalized the acquisition of 12,243 acres in Bay County that will become Sandy Creek State Forest, Florida’s newest state forest system, expanding the Florida Wildlife Corridor. The property was acquired through the Florida Forever Program. Florida currently has over 1 million acres of state forest land, protecting some of the state’s most valuable natural resources. Since 2019, the state has committed more than $1.4 billion to the Florida Forever Program, including $950 million specifically for the Florida Wildlife Corridor. More: www.floridatoday.com