WFIT Local & State News - August 8, 2025

School starts Monday in Brevard.

Brevard’s more than 74,000 students return to the classroom on Monday. There are two big policy updates families should be ready for as the school year kicks off: Under a new attendance policy, families can submit a written note to excuse up to 10 absences without a doctor's note. And, if the new cell phone policy is approved next week, students in all grades must keep their wireless communication devices -- from cell phones to Apple watches -- turned off and out of sight during the school day, including at lunch and in the halls.

SpaceX struggles to launch Amazon satellites.

SpaceX may try again on Saturday to launch internet-beaming satellites for Amazon’s Kuiper constellation. Thursday launch was scrubbed to perform additional checkouts of the rocket. Weather was the reason for delaying today’s launch. And if SpaceX tries again on Saturday, the weather forecast is worse - only a 35% chance of favorable conditions. Tomorrow’s liftoff is scheduled for 9AM. The Amazon Kuiper satellites will compete against SpaceX’s Starlink constellation.

Massive Palm Bay development moves forward.

A massive new mixed-use development with over 1,300 homes planned for Palm Bay moved forward at this week’s meeting of the city's Planning and Zoning Board. The Lotis Palm Bay project will still need to come back to the City Council, which has already supported the development, for final approval. Developers expect it to take 10 years to completely build-out the project. It will have an impact on schools in the area. Brevard Public Schools says it is working with developers to accommodate the anticipated new students.

Indian River County official arrested on drug, forgery charges.

The director of planning and development services for Indian River County was arrested this week after police say he gave his sickly grandfather the sedative Ambien, which possibly played a role in his death. Arrest reports show Chris Balter of Palm Bay admitted to a longtime friend that he “killed” his grandfather. Palm Bay police also said Balter forged a signature on a quit claim deed to gain ownership of his grandfather’s home for $10. Balter submitted his resignation on Wednesday to Indian River County officials.

Judge stops Alligator Alcatraz construction.

A U.S. District Judge on Thursday issued a two-week restraining order halting any further construction at “Alligator Alcatraz.” The order stops any new infrastructure. Gov. Ron DeSantis previously claimed construction at the facility was temporary and all operations would be carried out using portable units. Environmental advocacy groups and the Miccosukee Tribe joined together to oppose the construction the governor alleged wasn't happening.

Florida House wants to re-draw congressional maps.

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez said Thursday he is creating a committee on Congressional Redistricting that will convene in the fall. Republicans hold 20 of the 28 congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives following the latest reapportionment in 2022. The Florida Supreme Court last month upheld DeSantis’ hand-crafted map that ultimately netted Florida four additional GOP seats and eliminated Black representation in North Florida.

Amazon expands footprint in Brevard.

Amazon has purchased 90 acres of land in West Melbourne to construct a new operations facility. It will be located northwest of I-95 and 192. The facility is expected to open this fall, bringing 1,000 jobs to Brevard.

