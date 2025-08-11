WFIT Local & State News - August 11, 2025 PM

DeSantis in Melbourne to address water quality.

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Downtown Melbourne this morning. In a news conference at the Front Street Civic Center, DeSantis celebrated the restoration of the flow of Crane Creek/ M1 Canal in Brevard.

“Today, we are announcing the completion of the Crane Creek M1 Canal Flow Restoration Project. A prime example of how strategic state investment delivers measurable economic benefits. Over 100 years ago the M1 canal was built to control flooding in the area. But it changed the way water naturally flowed between the St. John's River and the Indian River Lagoon over time. Stormwater for more than 5,300 acres in Melbourne, West Melbourne and nearby communities carried harmful nutrients in a lagoon, fueling algae blooms, and damaging water quality.”

The project removes harmful pollutants and restores the natural flow to the M1 Canal and Crane Creek. Rob Bradley is the Chair of the St. Johns River Water Management Board:

“What happened a hundred years ago when they when they started digging these canals is water and nutrient started pouring into the IRL and we see the result of that right. Well that changes now that those nutrients, no longer will go there and they're now going to be cleaned the water is going to be cleaned and put into the St. John's River where the God intended that water to go, and that's a double whammy of goodness right there.”

The largest portion of funding for the project came from the St Johns River Water Management Project.

Spacex succeeds.

The fifth try was a charm for SpaceX this morning. After four scrubs, due mostly to weather, a Falcon 9 sent internet satellites to orbit for Amazon. The Kuiper satellites will compete against SpaceX’s Starlink constellation eventually.

Up next, United Launch Alliance will fly its new Vulcan rocket for the second time. The national security mission for the Space Force will lift off from the Cape Tuesday evening. The one hour launch window opens at 7:59PM tomorrow.

Interim Brevard County Manager could get the job.

For months Brevard County has employed a recruitment firm to search nationwide for a new county manager. Now Commissioner Tom Goodson is proposing the job to be offered to interim county manager Jim Liesenfelt. The Commission voted unanimously in April to hire an outside search firm to replace the outgoing Frank Abbate. Commissioners will discuss the appointment of Liesenfelt at tomorrow’s meeting of the County Commission. Commissioner Katie Delaney, who has been a proponent of casting a wide net and conducting a nationwide search, said Liesenfelt had told her he wasn't interested in the position.

Lous Blues not for sale.

The legendary beachside bar, Lou’s Blues, is not for sale. The owner announced that the iconic Brevard bar and restaurant has been taken off the market. Michael Pauline says he looks forward to another five to 10 years as the owner. Once known as The Dragon Lady, a Chinese bar and restaurant rumored to have a brothel upstairs, Lou’s Blues now pays tribute to its past through its logo and a sculpture at the entrance.

World’s largest cruise ship arrives at the Port.

The world’s largest cruise ship arrived at its homeport, Port Canaveral, over the weekend. Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas can accommodate more than 7,000 passengers at full capacity. The floating giant features 20 decks, seven pools, six waterslides and more than 40 dining and drinking venues.

