WFIT Local & State News - August 14, 2025 PM

Judge struck down parts of library book ban.

A federal judge on Wednesday struck down provisions of a Florida law that’s been used to remove hundreds of books from public school libraries since it was enacted in 2023. An attorney for book publishers called the decision “a complete knock-out.” Judge Carlos Mendoza struck down part of the Florida law that made it easier to ban books if they included any sexual content. The state is expected to appeal the ruling.

Holiday parade boater sentenced to jail.

The man whose jet boat slammed into another vessel during the Merritt Island Holiday Boat Parade last year has just been sentenced. 26-year-old Cameron Michaels will serve 60 days in jail. He was charged with reckless operation of a boat, negligence causing injury, and speeding in a manatee zone.

Dengue spreading in Brevard.

Two new locally acquired dengue fever cases were reported in Brevard. That brings the total to eight dengue cases in the county. Experts are are trying to figure out why a disease typically found in the tropics is spreading for the first time in Brevard County. The county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. For the second time this summer a population of 25 or so mosquitoes tested positive. Dengue, also known as break-bone fever, is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Most of the infected have a mild disease. Dengue is rarely fatal but it can be very painful.

Liesenfelt is new county manager.

Brevard County commissioners have selected a new county manager. Jim Liesenfelt was the interim manager. Although Liesenfelt was not among the 60 candidates who applied for the job, the county will now move forward to negotiate a new contract, which will need final approval by the Commission at a later meeting. Liesenfelt has worked for Brevard County since 1991.

Crane flips, destroys Merritt Island home.

A large crane used to remove utility poles tipped over and collapsed into a Merritt Island home as the homeowner watched yesterday. There were no injuries, but the home is a total loss. The crane operators, hired by AT&T, were in the yard and begun lifting a telephone pole over the home, when workers broke a water main, softening the ground, causing the crane to collapse into the home. The owner, Jim Crane, said “the home is trashed.”

Melbourne City Council approves pay raise.

The Melbourne City Council narrowly approved a 65% pay raise for the mayor and council members. The increase won’d go into effect after the November 2026 election. The increase brings the mayor's annual salary to just over $17,000 and council members' pay to $12,333, still well below average for similar Florida cities.

Flying standby on SpaceX is popular.

SpaceX started its rideshare program to provide smaller satellite company with access to space. Five years into the program, SpaceX has launched more than 1,400 satellites for customers. Now it will be possible to fly standby on a Falcon 9. If there’s extra payload capacity on an upcoming launch, and the primary customer agrees, SpaceX will let additional companies join the mission. The price is less than $3,000 per pound of payload.

