WFIT Local & State News - August 19, 2025

Erin brings dangerous surf conditions to Brevard.

Hurricane Erin remains a major hurricane as it continues to head north. The National Weather Service in Melbourne says the storm’s closest approach to Brevard will be east of Cape Canaveral early Wednesday. A high surf advisory is in effect, for large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. Swimmers should stay out of the water - even knee deep is too deep. The high risk of rip currents along Space Coast beaches are expected all week. We can expect minor beach and dune erosion, particularly during high tide.

Port Canaveral-based cruise ships are altering their itineraries due to Erin. The Disney Treasure has shifted to a Western Caribbean route, but will return to Port Canaveral on schedule this Saturday. Carnival’s Mardi Gras is changing port calls on its 7-night cruise.

Judge overturns large portion of Florida’s book ban.

A federal judge has overturned a large part of Florida’s book ban law. The judge ruled the law infringes on the First Amendment rights of students. While the ruling doesn’t return banned books to shelves immediately, it does give parents and students more power to challenge book restrictions in court. Florida Freedom to Read Project Director Stephana Ferrell says the judge also found more than 20 books on a list of challenged books are not obscene.

“That is important, and that does give parents and students, parents of students that have had these books restricted in their districts, the right to pursue litigation if they feel necessary.”

The Florida Department of Education says it will challenge the ruling.

SpaceX’s Starship launches could close Playalinda Beach.

When SpaceX launches its massive Starship rocket from the Space Coast, Playalinda Beach may be impacted. Tentative plans have Starship launching from pad 39A, near the Canaveral National Seashore. Park staff estimate that Playalinda may be off limits for up to 60 days a year. The FAA is holding public meetings later this month to hear from the community.

No nominees for University of Florida President.

Candidates aren’t lining up to apply for interim president of the University of Florida — possibly given the politics. The chair of the UF trustees, says he’ll announce something when he has something to announce. Gov. DeSantis had defended previous nominee, Santa Ono, against Republican attacks over his previous embrace of diversity initiatives, and the UF trustees wanted to hire him. But Santa Ono was shot down by the university system’s Board of Governors.

Downtown Melbourne aims to solve parking problems.

Melbourne will begin enforcing a three-hour time limit on parking in designated spaces downtown, as a first step toward dealing with parking problems in the area. The three-hour time limit already is in place in sections of downtown, but it's not being enforced. But the City Council has given city staff the green light to begin vigorously enforcing the policy. Other possible future solutions include charging to park on some city streets.

Sandwich chain to open 6 locations in Brevard.

A national chain of sandwich restaurants is bringing six new locations to Brevard County. Potbelly Sandwich Works has its roots in Chicago. It offers items like chili mac, chicken pot pie stew, and apple walnut salad. The chain plans to open shops in Melbourne, Viera North, Viera South, Merritt Island, Cocoa Beach and Palm Bay, starting next month.

