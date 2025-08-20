WFIT Local & State News - August 20, 2025 PM

Space Coast pummeled by Erin’s seas.

Hurricane Erin is generating dangerous surf along Space Coast beaches again today. The National Weather Service says the surf breaks will reach 6 to 10 feet high today. All beaches will experience a high risk of life threatening rip currents through the end of the week. And there’s an advisory for minor beach and dune erosion, particularly at high tide. Small craft should not venture out - inlets may be dangerous, especially during outgoing tides. And waves offshore will run 10-15 feet high.

Titusville wants its $1.7 million in economic zone funds.

Titusville officials are seeking the return of $1.7 million in taxpayer funds currently held by Brevard County. The funds were intended for the recently disbanded North Brevard Economic Zone. In April, the County Commission voted to end the program started following the end of the space shuttle program. According to Brevard County records, just over $1.7 million is in an interest-bearing account, but it’s held by the county. Even though that money was generated by properties in Titusville, the county will collect the interest. The city of Titusville voted to send a letter to Brevard County asking that the funds be reverted back to Titusville.

Manatee deaths top five year average.

Florida Fish & Wildlife has released statistics on manatee deaths. At least 76 manatees have died by boat strikes so far this year. That’s highest number in five years. But perinatal deaths are the leading cause of manatee deaths this year, surpassing boat strikes. And while more manatees have died this year compared to last, the overall number is lower than the five-year average. Since more manatees tend to hang out in the Indian River Lagoon, one in five manatees deaths in the state occurred in Brevard.

Florida files suit against textbook publishers.

Florida state government isn’t just mad at textbook publishers for including “woke” content — now it’s accusing them of price gouging. State law requires publishers to charge the lowest price offered within Florida to every district in the state. But a lawsuit filed in Tallahassee accuses McGraw Hill and Savvas Learning Co. of breaking the law. Gov. DeSantis alleged at least nearly 6,000 instances of overcharges, saying civil penalties could amount to as much as $60 million between both publishers.

Advice for distrustful condo owners.

Many condo owners are paying higher fees after the Florida Legislature passed reforms in response to the Surfside condo collapse. And some don't trust the board members who are ordering those increases because it's not always clear what they are paying for. Julio Robaina [roh-BYE-nuh] is a former member of the Florida House who now specializes in condo law. Speaking on The Florida Roundup, Robaina had advice for condo owners who want more transparency.

“When you ask for documents, since you don't trust anybody these days, unfortunately, and some of these board members are really honest people that are trying to get to the core, what you need to do is you need to request it in a written form and send a certified return receipt letter.”

Robaina says that way, you can prove your letter was received.

