WFIT Local & State News - August 21, 2025 PM

Expect a sonic boom tonight.

SpaceX is targeting a 11:50 PM liftoff of a Falcon 9 tonight. Expect a sonic boom shortly after as the rocket’s first stage returns to land on Cape Canaveral. The payload is the secretive X37B space plane, which typically orbits the earth for a year or more before landing like a mini-shuttle. The 45th weather squadron predicts a 70% of favorable weather.

Titusville, Brevard at odds over $1.7 million in economic zone money.

Titusville officials are seeking the return of $1.7 million in taxpayer funds currently held by Brevard County. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details:

The money, collected through the now-disbanded North Brevard Economic Development Zone, was set aside as an incentive for redeveloping the former Searstown Mall. Although the funds originated from Titusville property taxes, the county retains them in an interest-bearing account, with the accrued interest going to the county rather than the city.

City officials voted Aug. 12 to request the funds be reverted to Titusville, while attorneys review legal options and leaders consider creating a new local development program.

Port Canaveral predicts record numbers.

Port Canaveral officials say they expect to break revenue, profit and cruise passenger records during the port's next budget year. They are also discussing raising the parking fee for cruise passengers from $17 to $20 a day. By far the biggest component of the port's projected revenue will be cruise operations. Overall cruise revenue is expected to increase to over $200 million a year.

Yet another Publix.

Publix Supermarkets has filed for permits to build a new location in Viera right across from wholesale giant Costco at the intersection of Pineda Causeway and Lake Andrew Drive. Besides the main grocery store, the plaza would feature a Publix liquor store along with five additional suites. Previously, it was announced that Publix would be building Brevard’s 27th location of the chain near the planned Whole Foods at Viera Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Florida protests census data.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier are calling on federal authorities to remedy alleged errors in the U.S. Census. They say updated population data would award Florida an additional seat in Congress, provide increased federal funding. Uthmeier earlier this month sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that outlined the state’s concerns that Florida was undercounted during the last Census.

Five Floridians honored with gubernatorial medal

Five famous Floridians who identified as Sunshine State residents were awarded the Governor’s Medal of Freedom Wednesday. The honorees were Jimmy Buffett, who wasn’t born in Florida lived here for many years, the late Democratic Govs. Bob Graham and Buddy MacKay Jr., South Florida Congressman Lincoln Díaz-Balart, and former Florida State University President John Thrasher. The Governor’s Medal of Freedom is awarded by the governor to a person who has made an especially meritorious contribution to citizens of the state.

Florida’s best performing cities.

Researchers have revealed which areas of the U.S. are primed for success. In the study, the Milliken Institute announced its ranking of the “best-performing” cities in the nation. And a Brevard municipality is on the list. The Palm Bay metro area ranked #9 nationally. The study looked at drivers of success like labor market conditions, high-tech industry growth, and access to economic opportunities.

