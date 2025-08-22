WFIT Local & State News - August 22, 2025 PM

Judge rules Alligator Alcatraz must wind down.

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday halting further expansion of Alligator Alcatraz, and ordering the winding down of the immigration detention center. Judge Kathleen Williams said she expected the population of the facility to decline within two months, and authorities are prohibited from bringing any new detainees onto the property in the Everglades. The State of Florida immediately filed an appeal.

Rainbow crosswalks are being erased in Florida.

Pedestrian crosswalks painted in rainbow colors to acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community are being erased by order of the Florida Department of Transportation. Most recently, the rainbow crosswalk in front of the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando was removed overnight. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called it a “cruel political act.” State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith took to social media to denounce the action:

“The Florida Department of Transportation in the middle of the night ripped the rainbow colors off of this city crosswalk day illegally vandalized city property without providing the City of Orlando notice or getting their approval to remove this rainbow crosswalk that was painted here not only to remember the lives of the 49 mostly LGBTQ people of color who were murdered here. But also to keep the pedestrians and visitors safe.”

Protestors immediately started adding color back into the crosswalk using chalk. Elsewhere, Key West received a letter from Tallahassee stating that its rainbow crosswalk must be removed by Sept. 3. And the City of Gainesville said it will remove its rainbow crosswalk after receiving an order from Florida DOT. It’s part of a new directive from the Trump administration. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will not allow the state to be commandeered for political purposes.

L3Harris opens $100 million satellite facility.

L3Harris, one of the Space Coast’s oldest aerospace companies, has completed a $100 million expansion of its satellite integration and test facility in Palm Bay. It’s designed to support the federal Golden Dome missile defense system. L3Harris will produce next-generation satellites that will identify, track and defend against hypersonic and advanced missile threats.

Florida wants the Supreme Court to strike down Florida gun law.

Florida’s Republican state lawmakers passed a gun law after the deadly Parkland High shooting. In an unusual move, this week Florida’s Attorney General urged the US Supreme Court to strike down the gun law. Lawyers in James Uthmeier’s office, which typically defends state laws, filed a brief arguing the Supreme Court should take up an appeal by the National Rifle Association that contends the gun law violates Second Amendment rights.

Space Coast surf still dangerous.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne warns that Hurricane Erin is still having an impact on Brevard’s beaches. Dangerous rip currents and rough surf are forecast to last until late Saturday. Entering the water is strongly discouraged.

When will it cool down?

There may be pumpkin spice products rolling out in coffee shops and grocery stores across Florida, but it will be hot and summery for a few months yet. According to the National Weather Service, Florida usually has a day or two of cooler temperatures during the fall, but it usually doesn't start to feel consistently cooler in Florida until November.

