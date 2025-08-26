WFIT Local & State News - August 26, 2025 PM

SpaceX plans on two launches from the Cape this week.

Two Falcon 9 rockets are poised to lift off this week from the Cape. The first is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 6:53AM, while the second will lift off early Thursday morning at 1:27AM. Both of those times are the start of four hour launch windows.

And in Texas, the massive SpaceX Starship spacecraft will try to fly for the third time in as many days. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:34PM this evening.

A buyer’s market for condos.

The condo market in Florida is sagging, as new building regulations drive up fees, and foreign buyers are staying away. The result is a market that became saddled this year with 10 months’ worth of supply, the most since 2011. The number of available condos statewide was nearly 25 percent higher than a year before. And the median sale price of condos and townhouses has dropped by more than 6 percent over the past year. It all adds up to good news for potential buyers of condos in Florida.

New affordable housing development planned for Cocoa.

A new affordable apartment complex will bring 360 new units to the West Cocoa area in Brevard. The $80 million complex will only be available to families earning 60% or less of the median income for the area. Construction on the apartments is expected to begin by fall of 2026 with an estimated move-in date of fall 2028. The project is to be paid for through $80 million in bonds issued through Brevard County Commissioners to be paid back over the next 30 years.

University of Florida gets an interim leader.

The search for a president of the University of Florida continues. But yesterday the University Board of Trustees approved a Columbia University professor as the interim leader. Donald Landry got the job by promising to uphold state laws relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and condemning antisemitism. Landry has a doctorate in organic chemistry from Harvard University and a medical degree from Columbia, and was chair of Columbia’s Department of Medicine.

It’s a race: Whole Foods vs. Trader Joes.

The signs are positive - Brevard will soon be getting its first Whole Foods Market. A banner outside the store in Viera says “Coming Soon.” There’s no listing on the Whole Foods website for a Brevard location yet, but progress is being made in the shopping plaza off Viera Blvd. No official word on when a Trader Joes is coming to Viera. Brevard County approved construction plans for a Trader Joes earlier this year.

Titusville made the top 10.

While Florida is probably the most popular state for retirees, not every city offers affordable living. That's why FinanceBuzz put together a list of nine places in Florida where you can live on your Social Security alone. And one Brevard city made the list: Titusville. According to apartments.com the average rent in Titusville is about $1,200 a month. And the average home price is $272,000. The least expensive city in Florida is located on the Peace River, an hour east of Sarasota. It’s Arcadia in DeSoto County, where the average rent is $743 and the average home price is $240,800. But the poverty rate is over 31%.

