WFIT Local & State News - August 29, 2025 PM

Policies to exit Citizens later this year.

If you have Citizens Property Insurance, your provider may change later this year. The Office of Insurance Regulation last week signed orders that would allow five private insurers to assume nearly 90 thousand policies from Citizens this November and December. It’s part of what is known as a “depopulation” program, designed to reduce the size of Citizens. Citizens topped 1.4 million policies in 2023. Now it’s down to 770 thousand active policies.

‘Workers over Billionaires’ in Florida

Nationwide “Workers Over Billionaires” protests are set for Labor Day, Sept. 1. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more:

There are more than 50 demonstrations planned in Florida. Organized by May Day Strong and the AFL-CIO, the events will call for protecting Medicaid, Social Security, and other social programs, while demanding greater investment in education, healthcare, and housing. The protests also oppose attacks on marginalized communities and U.S. war spending. Organizers said the day will launch the Department of Class Solidarity, a permanent effort to track billionaire wealth and political influence.

FAA collects comments on SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

Not everyone is excited about SpaceX’s Starship rocket coming to the Space Coast. At a public hearing yesterday, the FAA hosted a meeting to collect comments from the public. Starship currently launches from Texas, but SpaceX plans on bringing the massive rocket to the Cape. Attendees at the FAA gathering were concerned about Playalinda Beach being closed up to 60 times a year for launches. Also mentioned were impacts to the environment, and flight delays at area airports. You still have a chance to offer your opinion on Starship. The FAA is holding a virtual online meeting next Wednesday evening.

$1.1 Billion NASA contract goes to Cape Canaveral company.

NASA has awarded a $1.1 Billion contract to a Cape Canaveral company. ASCEND Aerospace & Technology will organize spaceflight mission operations under the five year contract. The Aerodyne Company of Cape Canaveral and Jacobs Technology will participate in the project.

Weather for the holiday weekend.

A weather system is approaching the state of Florida, and with it will come implications for the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network tells us what that means,

“Right so we actually had a bit of dry air seep into the northern half of the state earlier in the week which put a temporary lid on rain chances. Unfortunately, winds are shifting and a humid airmass will be streaming overhead from the Gulf over the next few days. Additionally, a trough of low pressure will be hanging nearby. So with the dynamics along the trough and the humid airmass overhead, the stage will be set for numerous storms to develop each afternoon and evening. No the weekend won’t be a total washout, but each day during the evening hours- especially Saturday and Sunday- be prepared for outdoor plans to be impacted by potentially heavy rainfall.”

The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Stay safe while celebrating this weekend: When thunderstorms approach, head inside, and never drive through flooded roadways.

