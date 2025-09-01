WFIT Local & State News, September 1, 2025 PM

SpaceX on track for 100 launches.

With this past weekend’s Falcon9 launch, SpaceX is on track for 100 rocket launches this year from the Cape. Sunday morning’s liftoff and landing was #70 for the year. And SpaceX is scheduled for a double-header this week: Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Crosswalk controversy.

Governor Ron DeSantis cites a new law (SB 1662) as justification for removing street art from crosswalks. He claims it allows the Florida Department of Transportation to withhold road project funds for non-compliance. But critics argue the law merely broadened FDOT's existing authority, and that the removal of art, particularly rainbow crosswalks, is politically motivated. While FDOT claims to be enforcing a new standard, they previously approved and supported many of the now-removed art installations.

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy (again).

Spirit Airlines, overwhelmed with continuing financial difficulty, has filed for bankruptcy again. The discount carrier based in South Florida will continue flying, and employees will still get paid. But bad news if you hold stock in Spirit Airlines - you’ll again face cancellation of your common stock.

Feds have stopped sending detainees to Alligator Alcatraz.

Federal officials are complying with a judge’s order and have stopped sending immigrants to a detention center in the Everglades. Dismantling Alligator Alcatraz could cost the state of Florida $15 to 20 million. And if the facility shuts down entirely, Florida could lose the over $200 million it paid. At one point, Gov. DeSantis claimed that the Feds would reimburse Florida for all costs.

Hope for the homeless.

Matthew’s Hope Ministries recently added a new bus to provide shelter for the homeless. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more:

The bus can accommodate 20 people and provide shelter for an individual for up to 3 nights a week. The faith based non-profit began as a response to inclement weather in 2010, when the temperature dipped below 39 degrees. The dangerous weather prompted founder, Pastor Scott Billue to ask churches in the area to temporarily house the homeless population who lived outside. Supported by the local community, Mathew’s Hope’s goal is to eventually add 2-3 more buses in Brevard.

The dirtiest lake in the nation.

A study evaluated federal chemical data to determine which lake is the dirtiest in the nation. The research looked at the 100 largest lakes. Of those 46 could be accurately gauged for cleanliness. And the lake with the highest level of pollutants nationwide is in Florida. Lake Okeechobee. Lead and phosphorus were the primary pollutants.

Increased need for blood donations.

Regional blood bank OneBlood is urging people to give blood this holiday weekend. During the summer break, OneBlood’s donor supply tends to dip as blood drive events held at schools in session make up 20% of donations. OneBlood announced it was facing an increased need for blood and platelet donations. It tends to see a dip in supply when more people are on the roads.

The greatest need comes from those carrying O-negative blood type – the universal donor. If you don’t know your blood type, OneBlood centers can identify it. To donate, you can book an appointment online or walk into any Big Red Bus or OneBlood Donor Center.

