WFIT Local & State News - September 3, 2025 PM

Third Florida immigration center researched.

A new immigration detention center is planned for an as-yet undisclosed location in West Florida. In keeping with the DeSantis administration’s alliterative naming conventions, it will be called the “Panhandle Pokey.” This follows “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades, which a federal judge has ordered closed, and “Deportation Depot” in Northeast Florida. Critics point to the money the state spent on the facilities only for them to possibly be shut down. DeSantis still claims the state will be reimbursed by the federal government.

$5k reward for info in shooting death.

Melbourne police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the August 29th shooting death of a toddler. A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed while staying at her grandparents' home in south Melbourne. Police are investigating multiple leads but have not identified a definitive suspect in what they believe was a non-random attack. Police are hoping the $5,000 reward will lead to an arrest.

Rumors were true. Trade Joes is coming.

It’s official! Brevard County is getting a Trader Joe’s. Melbourne was listed under the "Opening Soon" tab on the Trader Joe's website yesterday. The address listed for the store is 2221 Town Center Ave., which is located in The Avenue Viera. It’s the former Michael’s craft store location. Officials have said the store should open six months after it appears on "coming soon" section on Trader's Joe's web site. That would mean the store should be open around March of next year.

Florida GOP has 10-point voter registration lead.

Florida Republicans now hold a 10-point voter registration lead over Democrats. Republicans have 41% versus the Democrats 31%. That’s the largest lead Republicans have held over Democrats in statewide voter registration in Florida history. The remaining 28% of voters are either no party affiliation (NPA) or registered with third parties.

HealthFirst wants to double size of Viera Hospital.

Health First announced plans to more than double the size of Viera Hospital. The expansion will increase bed capacity from 98 to 214 and add new operating rooms and an expanded emergency center. Health First must first design the addition, and get local government approvals.

Space Command to move to Alabama.

At one point, it was hoped that the US Space Command would relocate to Brevard County. But yesterday it was announced that the agency would move from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama. The move caps a four year back-and-forth between the two states. Florida was among the early sites to be considered for the headquarters of Space Command, but instead one of the smaller units of the US Space Force, STARCOM, is coming to Brevard.

In other space news, SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites at around 8AM this morning. The second half of a launch double-header has slipped to Friday. SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 Friday morning, with the four hour launch window opening at 6:56AM.

Kids free at KSC.

During the month of September, children will be admitted free to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. There’s no charge for kids between the ages of 3 and 11 when accompanied by a paying adult. The Visitor Complex is open 9 to 5 every day.

