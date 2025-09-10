WFIT's Local News Update September 11, 2025

Florida's open carry ban for guns ruled unconstitutional

A Florida appeals court ruled that the state's ban on openly carrying firearms is unconstitutional.

The court cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings, stating the ban is incompatible with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly called on legislators to pass a law allowing open carry in the state.

In 2023, Florida passed a law allowing concealed carry without a permit. Under this ruling, that would be extended to all legally owned firearms, concealed or not. No state permit is required to possess or purchase a rifle, shotgun or handgun.

During a Sept. 8 press conference in Plant City DeSantis said he would push again for lawmakers to end the open-carry prohibition. He said in February that if an open carry bill passed he would sign it, but while one was filed it was withdrawn before it was introduced.

Some members of Congress are expressing concern at the state of emergency communications in the country.

Yesterday [on Tuesday], the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology led a hearing titled “Public Safety Communications in the United States.”

Questions were raised about the Next Generation Warning System grant program, which gave millions to stations in rural and underserved communities to improve their warning systems.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversaw the funds, is shutting down this month after President Trumps’ call to defund it.

Randy Wright is the Executive Director of Media Properties at the University of Florida and WUFT.

NWS_WrightCC [0:05]



“It degredates the culture of that community, it puts the citizens of that community in peril,”

Wright emphasized the importance of radio during weather emergencies.

Brevard's school board approved a $1.62 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, a decrease of over $4.3 million from the previous year.

The budget reduction is a response to declining student enrollment in public schools as more families utilize state vouchers for charter and private options.

Despite the recent decrease, the district's budget has generally increased over the past five years.

The Cocoa Community Redevelopment Agency voted to hold off hiring dedicated security guards for Cocoa Village.

Local business owners cited crime, homelessness, and harassment as major public safety concerns.

Concerns were raised that security guards would lack the authority to enforce laws against issues like public defecation or drug dealing.

Joshua Dudley, owner of Forgotten Block butcher shop on Brevard Avenue, said people have "threatened his business, his family, and his livelihood."

Dudley said people have come into his shop and demanded money from him and has had his windows broken.

Brevard Cultural Alliance to expand its services in support of Space Coast arts community

As Brevard County’s designated local arts agency, the BCA's mission is to build and sustain a vibrant and dynamic arts and cultural sector integral to the Space Coast’s quality of life.

Among new initiatives the BCA is planning is an "art studio crawl" on Oct. 11, during which local residents and tourists can visit a host of professional galleries and studio spaces, stretching from Titusville to Barefoot Bay, and see special displays and demonstrations.

In addition, the BCA will host an art resource fair next spring, with artists and cultural organizations providing information to the public on their off