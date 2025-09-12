WFIT's Local News Update September 12, 2025 PM

'Despicable' comments about Charlie Kirk death prompt teacher investigation in Florida

Florida's commissioner of education announced he is investigating reports of state educators who have posted "despicable comments" on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, in what Utah's governor described as a "political assassination."

Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasio Kamoutsas posted a memo Sept. 11 to all school superintendents saying he was conducting an investigation on posts made about Kirk.

In the memo Kamoutsas said that educators could be subject to disciplinary action if their comments violate ethical guidelines.

Kamoutsas said quote "Although educators have First Amendment rights, these rights do not extend without limit into their professional duties.”

Night launch: SpaceX sends Falcon 9 rocket into flight carrying Indonesian satellite

SpaceX crews scrubbed this mission three consecutive nights as stormy weather swept across the Florida peninsula. But on Thursday, Sept. 11, SpaceX finally launched an Indonesian telecom satellite — Nusantara Lima — into geosynchronous transfer orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 9:56 p.m. — the final remaining minute in the window — from Launch Complex 40.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 23rd mission.

Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply mission for NASA set

If weather cooperates, the Space Coast will cap the weekend with the latest resupply mission launched to the space station, along with a rattling sonic boom.

NASA’s Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 23 mission is set to lift off no earlier than 6:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 from Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission will carry supplies up to NASA's astronauts onboard the International Space Station packed in a Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL spacecraft. It will be launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Due to the Cygnus spacecraft heading for the space station, the launch must go right on time or SpaceX will have to stand down for the day.

The spacecraft will be delivering more than 11,000 pounds of food, supplies, and science to the astronauts onboard the station. Northrop Grumman CRS-23 will be the first flight of the company's new Cygnus XL spacecraft. It is referred to as a solar powered, larger and more capable cargo spacecraft compared to previous models of the Cygnus, which flew multiple NASA resupply missions in the past.

Brevard's SPCA animal shelter is full. Officials looking for pet owners, foster families

SPCA of Brevard animal shelter in Titusville is at capacity. Officials are seeking people to help by adopting or even fostering animals.

The shelter is currently housing 133 cats including 68 in foster homes. There are 70 dogs with 18 in foster homes.

Susan Naylor, SPCA of Brevard executive director , said the shelter was pushed to capacity after assisting the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services with a hoarding case. It involved more than 50 dogs.

Now through Sept. 19, all pets 7 months or older are $7 to adopt.