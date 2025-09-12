WFIT's Local News Update September 13, 2025 AM

Consequences for teachers who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death

The Florida Department of Education posted a warning that teachers who post anything on social media celebrating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will face harsh consequences.

In the letter sent to Florida K-12 public school superintendents, Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas says teachers can be fired or have their certification pulled if they post anything on social media celebrating Kirk’s murder.

He wrote, quote, “although educators have First Amendment rights, these do not extend without limit into their professional duties.” end quote, And that he will conduct an investigation into any teacher posting such comments.

In a statement the Florida Education Association spoke out against the letter writing, quote, “We will not stand quiet while educators are tried in the court of public opinion instead of receiving the due process they deserve.”

Teachers in Florida can already lose their jobs and licenses if they use a child’s preferred pronouns or a nickname without a parent or guardian's permission.

A Space station is stocking its pantry

A Northrop Grumman resupply mission is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station.

If weather cooperates, the Space Coast will cap the weekend with the latest resupply mission launched to the space station, along with a rattling sonic boom.

NASA’s Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services 23 mission is set to lift off around 6:11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14 from Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission will carry supplies up to NASA's astronauts onboard the International Space Station packed in a Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL spacecraft. It will be launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The spacecraft will be delivering more than 11,000 pounds of food, supplies, and science to the astronauts onboard the station. Northrop Grumman CRS-23 will be the first flight of the company's new Cygnus XL spacecraft. It is referred to as a solar powered, larger and more capable cargo spacecraft compared to previous models of the Cygnus, which flew multiple NASA resupply missions in the past.

A Titusville animal shelter is currently at capacity with dogs and cats.

SPCA of Brevard animal shelter in Titusville is at capacity. Officials are seeking people to help by adopting or even fostering animals.

The shelter is currently housing 133 cats including 68 in foster homes. There are 70 dogs with 18 in foster homes.

Susan Naylor, SPCA of Brevard executive director, said the shelter was pushed to capacity after assisting the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services with a hoarding case. It involved more than 50 dogs.

JetBlue adding 9 new routes to this Florida airport

JetBlue is adding nine new destinations and increasing service on nine existing routes from Fort Lauderdale.

The expansion follows service reductions by competitor Spirit Airlines, creating an opening in the South Florida market.

To celebrate, the airline is offering promotional one-way fares for fall travel from Fort Lauderdale.