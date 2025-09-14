WFIT's Local News Update September 15, 2025 AM

Hundreds gathered to honor Joe Lee Smith, a Brevard County educator and leader who died at age 89.

Smith served on the Rockledge City Council for over 30 years and held numerous roles at Eastern Florida State College.

Eastern Florida State College announced a new presidential scholarship in Smith's name to cover a student's tuition, fees, and books for a full year.

Hundreds of people packed a church Sept 13 to say one final farewell to Joe Lee Smith, a Brevard County educator, leader and mentor who served on the Rockledge City Council for more than 30 years and impacted many in the community.

Smith died Sept. 1 at the age of 89. At his funeral service, held at Zion Orthodox Primitive Baptist Church in Cocoa, many recalled Smith’s “billion-dollar smile,” humble ways and unconditional love for his family, especially his wife of 63 years.

Smith held many roles at the college including provost of each of the four campuses and was named a college ambassador following his retirement.

National Hurricane Center tracking disturbance that may become Gabrielle, 2 other tropical waves

More than three months after the start of hurricane season, there is a disturbance churning in the tropics, and chance for development increased to high.

The Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, tropical weather advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, shows the tropical wave has a 10 percent chance of formation in the next two days and a 70 percent chance of formation within the next seven days, in the open Atlantic.

The hurricane center graphics and live weather radars show what's swirling in the tropics as well as the conditions for potential rain, flash flood and other warnings.

Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30 every year, with the most activity between August and October.

Beacon College is rolling out a program to train up more teachers assistants in Central Florida.

The latest Florida Education Association count found the state still needs some 25-hundred support staff in schools, including teachers assistants. Sometimes called teacher’s aides or paraprofessionals, teachers assistants often work with special ed students to provide instruction, behavioral support and life skills training.

The college joins the University of Central Florida, Valencia College, and Daytona State College in rolling out teacher training programs aimed at filling vacancies.

Epstein Files Update

A recently released birthday letter allegedly sent by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003 has intensified calls for Congress to release the so-called Epstein files.

On The South Florida Roundup, WLRN’s Tim Padget spoke with Sun Sentinel opinion editor Steve Bousquet [boss-KAY]. They discussed how the letter and a recent gathering of alleged victims of Epstein on Capitol Hill are adding new urgency to unanswered questions.

Florida is lifting school mandates for some vaccines. That includes the shot against hepatitis B.

A chronic infection with hepatitis B can cause liver cancer. As WUSF's Kerry Sheridan reports, the move comes at a time when the infection is on the rise statewide.

Florida Department of Health data show cases of acute and chronic hepatitis B have doubled in the past decade. Meanwhile, vaccination rates among children have dipped.