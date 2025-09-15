WFIT Local & State News - September 15, 2025 PM

Florida surplus to turn into deficit.

A new long-range financial outlook for the state shows that Florida legislators should have a nearly $3.8 billion budget surplus for the fiscal year, which starts on July 1. But that surplus is projected to turn into a deficit the following year and grow to a $6.5 billion deficit in 2028-29 fiscal year. House Budget Chairman Lawrence McClure says lawmakers will continue to look at ways to save money during the 2026 legislative session.

Jennifer Jenkins to run for US Senate.

Brevard County resident and former school board member Jennifer Jenkins is running for the US Senate. She is running in a state where Republicans have a voter registration advantage of more than 1 million people and an opponent with a campaign war chest of $2.2 million. But Jenkins is confident she can win the seat currently held by Republican Ashley Moody.

Cargo spacecraft to arrive at ISS on Wednesday.

The Northrup Grumman spacecraft, launched from the Cape on Sunday evening, is due to arrive at the International Space Station on Wednesday morning. The Cygnus XL is ferrying over 11,000 pounds of supplies and science to the orbiting laboratory. It will remain at the ISS until next March, before it departs with thousands of pounds of trash. Cygnus will burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere during re-entry.

Meanwhile, NASA is pushing for a replacement for the International Space Station. President Trump and his new interim head of NASA Sean Duffy are in favor of becoming a customer of a commercial space station provider. NASA has asked for feedback from commercial space companies on an ISS replacement. The Space Station is due to be decommissioned after 2030, but Trump’s proposed budget calls for cutting American support sooner.

Open carry laws still enforced (or not).

After a Florida ban on the open carry of weapons was ruled unconstitutional, Tampa Bay-area sheriffs say open carry is still prohibited until the new ruling takes effect. But Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey says his deputies will no longer enforce Florida's statutory ban on openly carrying a firearm.

Homeless dogs up for adoption.

Fifty-two dogs and dozens of cats were left homeless after their Canaveral Groves owner died. The Brevard Humane Society took in 13 of the dogs, and provided them with a long overdue grooming. Soon, many of the dogs will be up for adoption. Contact the Humane Society if you want to be a pet parent.

And the SPCA of Brevard is asking the community to adopt or foster animals from the Titusville shelter. It took in 14 dogs from the hoarder home, and is now at full capacity. The SPCA is offering a reduced adoption fee through this Friday.

Founder of Ron Jon Surf Shop has died.

Ron DiMenna, the founder of Ron Jon Surf Shop, has died at the age of 88. DiMenna started the business in 1959 by selling surfboards from his car in New Jersey. He helped build Ron Jon Surf Shop into one of the world's most iconic surf- and beach-themed retail stores. His surf shack opened at Canaveral Pier in 1961.

