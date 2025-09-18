WFIT Local & State News - September 18, 2025 PM

School bus cameras to watch drivers.

Brevard County public school buses are now equipped with cameras that capture drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses. Those caught will receive a $225 ticket in the mail. Florida law requires drivers to stop when a school bus displays its stop signal. During a pilot program, cameras captured 800 illegal passings.

Florida Springs National Park doesn’t fix the problems.

A fourth national park could be coming to Florida if U.S. Rep. Randy Fine has his way. Fine, of Brevard County, has requested that the US secretary of the interior conduct a study on establishing the Florida Springs National Park in Central Florida. However, it turns out Fine's bill may not be so fine. There’s now a petition opposing it, and as of Wednesday, it had more than 8,000 signatures. The executive director of the Florida Springs Council says changing state parks into national parks doesn’t do any of the things that need to be done to actually restore the springs.

Charlie Kirk billboards are up in Brevard.

Billboards honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk are on display in Brevard. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more:

Clear Channel Outdoor has reversed its initial decision to deny a request to permit billboards honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Brevard County. The company’s refusal prompted backlash from local leaders and residents, claiming the ads were a tribute and not a political message. Meanwhile, rival Lamar Advertising agreed to display the message on seven billboards across Brevard County. The dispute has renewed debate over how advertising companies define political content.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey says the billboards are funded by local business owner AJ Hiers.

Survey shows majority of Florida GOP voters back clean energy initiatives.

A new survey shows that a majority of Republican voters in Florida back clean energy initiatives. 63% of Republicans and 78% of overall respondents are in favor of clean energy. Two-thirds of voters overall in the poll would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports growth of solar power in Florida. The survey also shows a shift toward support for nuclear power.

Health insurance group says vaccines are still covered.

With the administration of Gov. DeSantis moving to eliminate vaccine mandates, some health care advocates worry that costs of vaccines won’t be covered for patients. But the national health insurance industry trade association says insurers will not halt payments for vaccinations any time soon. Health plans will continue to cover all recommended immunizations, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and flu shots, through the end of 2026.

Dengue cases in Brevard continue to increase.

Brevard County is at the center of Florida’s locally acquired dengue fever cases. The Space Coast now has 27 reported cases, with 11 reported just last week. Dengue is transmitted via mosquito bite and can cause fever, vomiting, and painful body aches. Brevard County Mosquito Control has boosted its efforts to prevent the spread of dengue.

Cargo delivery back on track for the ISS.

A cargo spacecraft docked at the International Space Station this morning after an issue with its main engine delayed it in orbit for about a day. NASA and Northrop Grumman had delayed the arrival of a Cygnus XL spacecraft to the orbital outpost after an issue with its main engine was detected. In a bit of good news, flight engineers were able to determine that it wasn't a major anomaly, but rather a safeguard the Cygnus spacecraft triggered on its own.

