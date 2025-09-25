WFIT Local & State News - September 25, 2025

The Atlantic is waking up.

Tropical Storm Humberto has formed in the Atlantic Basin. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that Humberto will move northwestward over the coming days,

So Humberto is a few hundred miles to the northeast of the Leeward Islands, and it will likely remain well to the east of the United States and pass between the Bahamas and Bermuda over the coming days. Right now, the intensity forecast does call for Humberto to strengthen into a hurricane- potentially as early as this weekend. Model guidance keeps Humberto away from the United States, but even so, the storm could create rough surf, beach erosion, and coastal flooding along the Atlantic Coast.

NOAA is on the chopping block.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is on track to see even more cuts as the federal government nears its budget deadline next week. Here in Florida, that means offices that help research hurricanes and coral, save sea turtles and protect fisheries are on the chopping block. As WLRN environment editor Jenny Staletovich reports, now there’s a map to help you see what’s at stake.

With three of its borders surrounded by water and a prime location in hurricane alley, Florida relies heavily on the work that NOAA does.

If you've eaten dinner in Florida, you've likely had red snapper.

Dawn Shirreffs is the Florida director for the Environmental Defense Fund.

We couldn't have a successful red snapper fishery if not for the work of NOAA in the 1990s, right. We have to have a long time horizon to do critical habitat restoration.

But now that work is in jeopardy under the Trump administration’s 2026 proposed budget and ongoing holdups with money approved last year. PLUS, cuts by the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

FY 25 funding has been slow-walked by the administration leading to confusion, lots of folks doing budgets over and over again, which is the opposite of efficiency.

To help explain how those cuts could impact the public, the nonprofit has created an interactive map. The maps show not only the location of offices, like the National Hurricane Center in Miami, but research work including deep sea coral in the middle of the Gulf and a fleet of saildrones in the Atlantic that help forecast hurricanes.

Health First restricts employee’s social media posts.

Brevard’s largest health provider, Health First, warns employees that posting on social media may put their jobs at risk. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

Health First has issued a new social media policy warning employees they could face termination for posts that harm the company’s reputation, even on personal accounts. Staff say the rules are so vague that “anything” they post could be grounds for firing. The move follows backlash over employee posts about commentator Charlie Kirk and has sparked debate over whether private employers can restrict speech. Critics argue the policy may reflect fears of state retaliation, citing political pressure on Florida institutions. Health First has not commented on the policy.

Melbourne rejects proposal for Charlie Kirk Lane.

At last night’s meeting, the Melbourne City Council rejected a proposal to rename a section of Cypress Avenue in honor of Charlie Kirk. Mayor Paul Alfree had championed the proposal, suggested by local businessman AJ Hires. But four out of five council members voted against it.

Space Force warns of field training exercise.

If you live in Palm Bay near the Space Force’s Malabar Annex you can expect some commotion this Friday. Space Launch Delta 45 will conduct a defense field training exercise. You may hear explosions and see colored smoke. But there’s no cause for alarm - it’s a standard training operation designed to maintain readiness of security forces.

