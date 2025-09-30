WFIT Local & State News - September 30, 2025 PM

Palm Bay’s Chandler Langevin subject of special meeting.

The City of Palm Bay has called a special meeting tonight to address Councilman Langevin’s comments on Indian Americans. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details.

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina has called a special City Council meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to address council conduct after Councilman Chandler Langevin sparked backlash with remarks claiming Indian Americans are in the U.S. only to “exploit us financially.” Community leaders and advocacy groups condemned the comments as xenophobic. Langevin has a history of inflammatory statements, including praising Confederate figures and disparaging minorities. The meeting, open to the public at Palm Bay City Hall tonight, will focus on “decorum,” with Medina expected to seek a unity letter from council members. Whether action will be taken against Langevin is unclear.

Florida cities file lawsuit to block planning-restriction law.

Some Florida local governments are suing to block a state law they call “the largest incursion into home rule authority.” The intent of the law was help people rebuild properties damaged in a hurricane. But a late amendment freezes Florida cities and counties, including Brevard, from adopting land-use regulations deemed more restrictive than those in place before recent or future hurricanes. The local governments are calling for the trial court to declare that the law, Senate Bill 180, violates the Florida Constitution.

Two more charged in Brevard alligator poaching.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has charged two more Titusville men with alligator poaching. And a warrant remains active for another suspect in Brevard. The case started this spring when a crew of four Brevard men used an airboat to illegally capture alligators. Killing or possessing a gator in Florida without a permit is a third-degree felony punishable by imprisonment and a hefty fine.

Lethal bronzing disease threatens Brevard palms.

A disease called lethal bronzing had been infecting palm trees in Viera. The landscaping company responsible for much of Viera says it has the problem under control. Lethal bronzing is spread by a tiny insect that introduces a deadly bacteria into the tree. Once a palm tree shows the effects of lethal bronzing it should be removed immediately.

Who is the most famous Brevardian?

Florida Today conducted a survey, asking who readers thought was the most famous Brevardian, someone who has called the Space Coast home at some point. Comedian Carrot Top made the list, as did Howie D of Backstreet Boys, and Hulk Hogan. But it was Kelly Slater who narrowly defeated Buzz Aldrin as the most famous Brevardian.

Florida Tech makes the top 10 list.

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2026 ranking of the best universities in Florida. Florida Tech came in at #10, and at #232 in the nation. The top spot went to the University of Florida, which also ranked at #30 nationally.

Not a week for the beach.

Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto have combined to make Space Coast Beaches un-swimmable. The National Weather Service in Melbourne warns of rough surf and dangerous rip currents through this coming Friday. Large waves of 6 to 10 feet will break in the surf zone. Swimmers should stay out of the water, and surfers should exercise caution.

